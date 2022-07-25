Evangelist Patricia Asiedu aka Mama Pat pitched in on radio personality Kofi Adomah Nwanwani's infidelity brouhaha

The outspoken fetish priestess turned preacher claims the wife of the media personality, Miracle Adomah does not love him

Evangelist Mama Pat's comments follow Kofi Adomah's confession on live radio that he had cheated on his wife multiple times while praising her

She explained that no woman, deeply in love with a man, would overlook his multiple acts of infidelity

Ghanaian evangelist Patricia Asiedu (Mama Pat), formerly Nana Agradaa, has waded into media personality Kofi Adomah Nwanwani's infidelity saga.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Ruth Clarke TV, the outspoken fetish priestess turned preacher claimed the wife of Kofi Adomah had divorced him in the realm of the spirit.

She explained that no woman, deeply in love, would take it easy on her serial cheating husband.

Photos of Nana Agradaa, Kofi Adomah, and Miracle.

Source: UGC

Evangelist Mama Pat added that a woman loses interest and love for her man after several complaints about his acts of infidelity.

The preacher's comments follow Kofi Adomah's confession on live radio that he had cheated on his wife multiple times while praising his significant other for staying regardless.

Watch the video below:

Kofi Adomah Speaks Up On Marital Issues With Miracle Adoma

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kofi Adomah has spoken up about his marital issues and has explained why he cheated on his wife, Miracle Adoma.

On Adomah's birthday, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Miracle surprised him at the Angel FM premises with gifts and birthday wishes whiles he was live on his morning show.

Adomah broke down in tears and brought to light his infidelity, causing a massive stir on social media.

The Angel FM host has again spoken up about his marital issues, giving justifications for why he had extramarital affairs.

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has been trending online since Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Kofi Adomah, who doubles as the CEO of KOFI TV, celebrated his birthday on the day and had his wife, Miracle Adomah, pulling a surprise on him in the studio.

Reacting to the surprise from his wife, Kofi Adomah talked about their love life and how she has been exceptionally good to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh