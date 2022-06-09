Comic actor and TV personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has had some special guests for his mock news show on UTV, Real News.

Akrobeto hosted former players of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. The former Dortmund players collectively known as BVB Legends are in Ghana for a charity game.

The BVB Legends who arrived in Ghana Thursday, June 9, 2022, will play an African Giants side captained by Abedi Pele on Saturday, June 11 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Akrobeto had august visitors in Dortmund legends Photo source: @akrobetoofficial, @blackyellow

Among the Dortmund legends who were spotted upon the teams arrival were Karl Heinze Riedle, Jan Koller, and Roman Weidenfeller.

In a photo shared on the official Twitter account of the Bundesliga side, Akrobeto is seen the studio with two of the legends. He was sandwiched between them.

While Akrobeto rocked a suit made from kente, the Dortmund Legends wore kits with the club's logo.

Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akrobeto has had a shoutout on the official Twitter page of the German football club.

The Bundesliga outfit celebrated Akrobeto on their page by sharing a photo of him wearing the club's jersey.

In the caption to the photo, Dortmund described the comic actor as a super fan while referring to him as an uncle.

