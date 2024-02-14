Oman FM presenter Kwabena Kwakye passed away after reportedly collapsing while at work on Valentine's February 14

Kwakye's passing surprised many Ghanaians as he was known to have been on air a few hours before

A video has popped up showing the veteran journalist and broadcaster's last words on radio before he collapsed and died

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwabena Kwakye of Kennedy Agyapong's KenCity Media Limited has passed away.

Kwabena Kwakye, affectionately known as Wofa KK, passed away on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024.

Kwabena Kwakye died on Valentine's Day Photo source: Fiifi Boafo, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Kwabena Kwakye reportedly collapsed during Oman FM's morning show

Details of the ace broadcaster's death are sketchy, but the chatter on social media was that he collapsed this morning while he was on the station's morning show, National Agenda.

After being rushed to the hospital, medical professionals are said to have declared him dead.

The news of his death has triggered sadness and shock among Ghanaians on social media, especially those who listened to him this morning.

Kwabena Kwakye looked hale and hearty before his death

As Ghanaians mourn the Boiling Point presenter, a video has popped up showing his appearance on Oman FM hours before his passing.

The video had Kwakye deliberating about the latest reshuffle in President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

He disclosed that his checks suggested that the reshuffle might have come a bit too late because people were not excited by the news.

"My team on the ground did not see any excitement that this reshuffle has brought. As of now, the enthusiasm is zero," he said.

He further argued that there was a need to consider experience when thinking of appointing members of government.

