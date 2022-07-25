Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has shown that he truely loves and adores his wife, Mrs Miracle Adomah

They were both dancing and singing along to Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat, when Kofi Adomah fell to the floor to hail his wife

The video has stirred reactions from Netizens with many applauding the videographer's skill in hiding Mrs Adomah's face

Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has hailed his wife in a new dance video.

Kofi Adomah and wife, Miracle. Photo Source: @kofiadomahnwanwani

Source: Instagram

Trying the Down Flat challenge, he dropped his cup on the table and approached his wife on the dance floor with his arms wide open.

He hugged her passionately and joined her to dance, with Kelvyn Boy's 'Down Flat' playing the background.

His wife, Miracle, was dressed in pine green leggings and a yellow long sleeves top. He face didn't show throughout the video due the camera techniques of the videographer.

While dancing, he fell down to the floor in a prostrate manner to signify that he had totally fallen in love with his beloved Miracle.

It is not certain what the occasion was. But there were food and drinks lined up on the table, with loud speakers playing some good music.

Many React To Video Of Kofi Adomaha And Wife Miracle

livemore_gh said:

Camera mam . You are very Good and a professional by all standards.

gifty.debrah said:

The love is very deep. The rest should stay indoors please.(" I'm sorry but this is the reality in Twene Jonas voice ")❤️❤️❤️

fkr_event_decor commented:

Will never call my unborn daughter miracle. Boii

konamah__ said:

It’s the way the camera was shifted so quickly when the lady tried turning herself

eshunagnes said:

Didn’t he fall before

richy_curry commented:

Why are u all hiding her face from the public , why the one behind the camera he bi Jon anaaa mtchewww

stellaaggei commented:

Her back need miracle ampa

quecyofficial_ commented:

Ad3n the woman has warned y’all not to show her face anaaaa??

I got other women pregnant - Kofi Adomah moved to tears as he talks of his wife

Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani was moved to tears as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The renowned broadcaster who was on the radio got surprised by his wife, Mrs Miracle Adomah, who appeared in the studio.

Mrs Adomah's surprise appearance led her husband to talk about their love life and how she has been exceptionally good to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh