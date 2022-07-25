Ghanaian radio personality, Kofi Adomah, has spoken up about his marital issues with Miracle Adoma, saying he intended to be a polygamous man

The radio personality gave an interesting analogy explaining his infidelity and why he had affairs with multiple women

Folks reacted to Kofi Adoma's comments and had some very engaging things to say, with many feeling it is best if he kept quiet about the issue

Ghanaian radio personality, Kofi Adomah, has spoken up about his marital issues and has explained why he cheated on his wife, Miracle Adoma.

On Adomah's birthday, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Miracle surprised him at the Angel FM premises with gifts and birthday wishes whiles he was live on his morning show.

Adomah broke down in tears and brought to light his infidelity, causing a massive stir on social media. The Angel FM host has again spoken up about his marital issues, giving justifications for why he had extramarital affairs.

According to Adomah, he always intended to be a polygamous man, hence, why he had affairs with multiple women. He gave an interesting analogy for his reasons. He said:

Let's say you are thirsty, and they give you water to drink, and your thirst is quenched, but you get thirsty again. But instead of water, you receive Fanta this time around. When you drink it, it will not quench your thirst. You would still be in search of water, you might drink Coca-cola or other beverages, but the thirst will still be there until you get water again. When your drink the water, you will realise you did not need Fanta, Coca-cola, or the other beverages you thought would satisfy your thirst

He used this analogy as a representation of all his extramarital relationships. Adomah noted that he had affairs with the other ladies to satisfy his polygamous urges but later realised that Miracle was all he needed.

The radio show host mentioned that Miracle is aware of his infidelity and knows every single woman he has cheated on her with.

The video sent social media into an uproar, with many not agreeing with his explanation and finding it unnecessary. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

atsweitennis said:

Why is he trying soooo hard to plsssss Ghanaians?

the__hair_game wrote:

So is he trying to tell we the social media in-laws that he never loved the mother of his children anaa?

nyameba_posh reacted:

Wahala dey sleep, Na Shakaraa go wake am.

mez_tilly said:

Eeiiii )wawanii wodin ne wohonam se ampa

In other news, Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has been trending online since Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Kofi Adomah, who doubles as the CEO of KOFI TV, celebrated his birthday on the day and had his wife, Miracle Adomah, pulling a surprise on him in the studio.

Reacting to the surprise from his wife, Kofi Adomah talked about their love life and how she has been exceptionally good to him.

