Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has stunned many with a new studio for his blogging business

Sharing the video on his social media page, he revealed the name of the studio as Ameyaw Debrah Media office and Ameyaw TV studio

The before and after videos of the studio have gotten many people stunned and amazed by the development of the studio

Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has wowed Ghanaians by turning a container into an elegant studio.

Ameyaw Debrah, Photo Source: @ameyaw112

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his social media pages, he walked viewers through the process of putting the stylish studio together.

The design was meticulously drafted and built by ArchiDesign Concepts as he showed a 3D blueprint of the studio before putting it into full force.

This is a major milestone for the renowned celebrity as he sets up a new workspace for his blogging endeavours.

Captioning the post on his Facebook page, he introduced his studio as the 'Ameyaw Debrah Media office and Ameyaw TV studio'. He termed the studio as a dream come true as he had always wanted to make something like this a reality.

"It started as a dream, and through the meticulous vision of ArchiDesign Concepts we turned this container of emptiness to a mark of excellence thank you God, family and everyone involved in this new journey."

Some Reactions On Social Media

Wiyaala

Beautiful

Joyce Owusu-Ansah

Wow, well done Ameyaw, this is beautiful

Queen Chocomilo

He apparently actually likes to use the word actually, it's actually a beautiful project, I'm actually proud of you . Actually, congratulations

Nana Yaa Asare

Absolutely amazing! Congratulations ❤️

Maribel Okine

Great job , really beautiful office space for continuous productive outcomes

Source: YEN.com.gh