Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has been trending online since Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kofi Adomah, who doubles as the CEO of KOFI TV, celebrated his birthday on the day and had his wife, Miracle Adomah, pulling a surprise on him in the studio.

Reacting to the surprise from his wife, Kofi Adomah talked about their love life and how she has been exceptionally good to him.

Photos of Kofi Adomah's wife have emerged online Photo source: Kofi Adomah

Source: Facebook

Among many things, the broadcaster revealed that Mrs Adomh has stood by him in their 19-year-old even though he has fathered many children with other women.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Following the confessions, social media users have put the spotlight on the presenter and his wife.

While Adomah has always shared photos and videos of his wife without showing her face, a lady has shown the face of his wife.

In a video (slideshow) which has surfaced on Instagram, the smitten couple is seen in different poses showing affection for each other.

The lady who put together the slideshow was running commentary about Adomah and his wife in the background.

See below for the video:

Kofi Adomah & wife tease critics with new loved-up video, peeps react

Meanwhile, Kofi and Miracle recently released a loved-up video showing how strong they are going even in the midst of the backlash after his confession.

Their latest video has stirred loads of reactions online with many people encouraging and praising them.

Kofi Adomah Nwanwani Flaunts Curvaceous Wife In Romantic Photo

Earlier, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani had shared a lovely photo with his pretty wife, Miracle Adomah.

The photo released on Kofi Adomah's Facebook had his wife showing off a voluptuous figure in a tight dress.

Adomah's wife's shape in the photo has triggered some hilarious reactions, with some people wondering if he can handle her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh