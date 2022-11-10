Winner of dance competition show Di Asa, Racheal Anny, has gotten the internet buzzing with her electrifying dance moves

The lovable Ghanaian dancer displayed her dance moves at the unveiling ceremony of contestants of the upcoming sixth season

A video of her dancing and flaunting her backside has stirred massive reactions among Netizens with many others expectant of the new season

Reigning Season 5 winner of Di Asa, Racheal Anny, has shown that even after the much-anticipated dance competition reality show, she still has the moves as she displayed them in a recent video.

Racheal Anny. Photo Source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Displaying her moves at the unveiling of the new Queens for the upcoming sixth season which was held in a plush ceremony on November 10, 2022, Anny danced with so much energy and enthusiasm.

Switching between legwork and shaking her backside, she thrilled fans as well as viewers of the show.

According to the organisers of the show, auditions were held in 32 marketplaces across the country. The much-anticipated dance show for plus-size Ghanaian women is usually aired on popular Ghanaian media station, Atinka TV.

Netizens react to video of plus-size Di Asa dancer dancing

constanceowusu98 said:

Chai! While our slay queen's are busy doing liposuction to get big nyansh and big bossoms..... God has giving it freely to the Di Asa queens ❤️❤️❤️....I just love this show,,,, everything is natural

_kojo_a_k commented:

Yokozuna

krissy_360 commented saying:

Mafati fooo nkoaaa

