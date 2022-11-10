Famous Nigerian socialite Jane Mena has set the internet ablaze with her electrifying dance moves as she rocked a pair of heels to hit the dancefloor

She was dressed in a spicy outfit as she wore a pair of jeans shorts and a crop top, and a pair of heels in the viral video

Many Netizens have reacted to the video of Janemena dancing as congratulatory messages pout in for her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian internet sensation Jane Mena, known for her exemplary dance moves, has gotten the internet buzzing with another dance while heavily pregnant.

Jane Mena. Photo Source: @janemena

Source: Instagram

In the video, she was spotted wearing a pair of jeans shorts that was unzipped at the front side since her baby bump was huge. She paired her look with a yellow crop top that had short sleeves.

She then had a mini green bag hanging on her side from across her shoulders. She wore a pair of heels that had a rope tied from her ankles, through to her thighs.

She danced with so much energy and enthusiasm to a trending sound on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A video of her dancing has generated conversations on social media, as many of her fervent fans hailed her and showered her with lovely messages.

Video of stunning pregnant lady dancing in heels sparks reactions

destinyetikoofficial:

Baby easy oo❤️

evaxalordiah:

Girl, you are Beautiful!

ace_of_zel:

Proof that whining has nothing to do with flat tummy

eve_miegba:

Disturb us ooh We love it

mycelebritybody_ng:

Things I love to see on my timeline congratulations

kifundolucky1

It's cool if your hips are frozen, the thug grows up and he likes the ball. He gave you a goal

officialbblessingceo:

No make me carry belly again ooo

eddiefestus:

❤️❤️❤️I love you mena... energetic momma ... congratulations...

Nadia Buari Shares Adorable Video Collage Of Mother, Many Gush Over How Cool She Is

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Caddy Buari, the adorable mother of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, is such a lovely and cool mother as her daughter actress takes to social media to share a video collage.

The video collage sought to eulogise Nadia's mother. It also shows how much of a cool mother Caddy Buari is to her children as well as her grandchildren.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh