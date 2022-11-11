Child model Princess Sariah has set the pulses of people rushing with her sterling runway and fashion vibes

In a video, the fashion enthusiast and influencer models with energy and style like a true professional

The clip, shared on her Instagram account, generated reactions from viewers, with netizens expressing admiration for her

Child model and fashion enthusiast, Princess Sariah, has set pulses racing with her impressive ability to slay on the runway like a professional.

The vibrant child recently took over the runway of a fashion show as she modelled an outfit. She nailed her catwalk and look.

Princess Sariah flexes her grit on the runway

She exuded confidence in a coordinated jeans attire with an inner T-shirt matching the colour of her trendy footwear.

Princess Sariah, who doubles as a fashion influencer, gave the audience something to remember with her thrilling performance.

In a video that begins with her strutting down the runway, she paused and gave a signature pose, earning applause from the audience.

The clip, shared on her Instagram account, garnered reactions from viewers. People who watched it expressed admiration for her.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

People love her runway vibes

Polkadots4eva posted:

I so love this baby Queen lol! WALK IT AS YOU TALK IT BABYGIRL! You own that runway & don’t ever forget it! Lol.

Chicotheinfluencer commented:

Do your thing. Slay the runway.

La_puti_sushi shared:

Walk it out baby girl that’s my niece yasssssssssssss do the thing baby girl.

Lifemedgearnmore posted:

Run it back on em.

Carolgibby173 posted:

Walk that runway.

Luxuriouslyblasian said:

Werrrk models stunning.

