Akrobeto tackled the National Science and Maths Quiz problem of the day on his Real News show

The quiz mistress, Elsie Kaufmann, had jokingly challenged Akrobeto to tackle the problem of the day during the competition's finale

Akrobeto spent about 5 minutes tackling the question during the segment which was posted online

Real News host Akrobeto took a crack at the National Science and Maths Quiz problem of the day on the latest episode of the show.

The quiz mistress, Elsie Kaufmann, had jokingly challenged him and the minister of education and Akrobeto during the competition's finale.

Akrobeto tackles the problem of the day.

Source: Twitter

Akrobeto responded to the challenge on the episode of his show and tried to solve the question.

"Viewers, you see how I am sweating," he said as he used the segment to good comic effect.

Akrobeto spent about 5 minutes tackling the question during the segment and somehow delivered answers that included musician KK Fosu.

In the actual contest on Monday, October 30, Presbyterian Boys Secondary School emerged as the winner of the 2023 edition of the quiz.

This was PRESEC's eighth victory in the competition.

PRESEC clocked 40 points, Achimota School came second with 28 points, and Opoku Ware Secondary School came third with 23 points.

Akrobeto leaves a message for Ola Michael after sensational shoe trends

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akrobeto addressed Ola Michael's funny-looking shoes.

According to the veteran actor, Ola Michael should have dressed well since he knew he was going on national TV. Akrobeto advised the radio host to invest in his appearance because he is a celebrity. He then gave the shoe a name and composed a song honouring it.

In a few hours, the video had garnered over 10,000 organic likes. Many who watched it could not stop laughing at Akrobeto's hilarious facial expression.

Akrobeto displays exciting dance moves at Dr Likee and Shatta Wale's up-exercise

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akrobeto entertained volunteers at the Shaxi Kumasi Launch clean-up exercise.

The veteran actor livened the working mode with jokes and a splendid dance display that sent the crowd jeering in happiness.

Many who watched the video pointed out how volunteers warmly received Akrobeto at the venue with reverence and respect.

People hailed the comedian for being a solid pillar in the local entertainment industry in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh