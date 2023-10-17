Africa is poised to be the epicentre of Christianity for the next five decades. It is already home to the world's largest Christian community — approximately 700 million people. According to the Pew Research Centre, this number will cross 1 billion in 2050, marking a 112% surge from 517 million in 2010. By 2060, countries on the continent will account for six of the top ten countries globally with the highest number of Christians.

On 13th October, Dominion TV hosted a special forum before an audience of Ghanaian advertising agencies and market influencers exploring one of Africa’s largest affinity groups: The 700 Million Christian Market at Ecobank Head Office in Accra, Ghana. The keynote speaker was Dr. Juliete Ehimuan, Africa’s iconic digital technology guru and former inaugural Director of Google West Africa. Welcome remarks were presented by Dr. Loretta Sarpong of EcoBank and Papa Ako-Addo of DSTV.

During the program the launch of Dominion TV's bloc of children's programming called "Proudly Me TV," aimed at cultivating Godly development and self-worth in children of African descent was announced as well as a feature film produced by the network, A Taste of Sin, featuring an all-star Ghanaian and Nigerian cast, including Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel.

Dominion Television was founded by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams in 2014. It transitioned from a Ghanaian ministry media network to a Pan-African commercial Christian media house in 2017 with an investment from The Whitaker Group. Going beyond traditional Christian programming, Dominion TV’s diversified content features includes films, sports, fashion, food, entertainment, documentaries and special features on finances, health, and programming to promote “inspired and empowered living.

Its founder, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and his wife, Lady Rosa Whitaker, pooled their vast experience — in ministry and business, respectively — to create a television network that pairs an Africa-focused mission with a global vision.

“Christians are more than a religious bloc. In Africa, they represent a diverse base of largely young men, women, and children who collectively form the continent's largest affinity group. Yet how much is known about their market potential? Data-driven insights have been sparse. This is why we undertook a qualitative and anecdotal study to learn about this expanding demographic," said Rosa Whitaker, Dominion TV’s President and Vice Chair.

Understanding the attributes of the Christian consumer market will help a range of service providers tailor offerings that better serve them. However, understanding the market is only a first step — successfully accessing it requires a platform.

"We’ve been diligently expanding our presence within the Christian audience, driven by our longstanding engagement, consumer surveys, and viewership patterns. This is a huge market that has been hidden in plain sight and we are demystifying it,” said Tracy Malone, Dominion TV’s GM.

Dominion TV can be accessed 24/7 in 48 African countries on DSTV (Channel 352), GOtv (Channel 181), and digitally.

