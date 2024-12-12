20 top white wide receivers who’ve made NFL history with their standout skills

Many white wide receivers have always played an essential role in the NFL. From icons like Don Hutson to contemporary players like Wes Welker, these athletes have defied prejudices and exceeded expectations. They have demonstrated that talent and hard work can overcome boundaries and significantly contribute to teams' success.

To determine the best white wide receivers, we analysed factors such as impact on the game, notable recognition and awards, public perception and legacy, agility, and total yards gained through receptions.

Top 20 white wide receivers

There is no irrelevant position on the , yet the importance of some roles, like wide receivers, is highly evident. Aside from catching many passes and winning touchdowns, the best wide receivers are offensive players. Here are the best white wide receivers of all time.

Player Achievements Don Hutson 2× NFL Champion, 8× All-Pro, NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team Wes Welker 5× Pro Bowl, 2× First-team All-Pro, NFL receptions leader (2007, 2009, 2011) Steve Largent NFL Man of the Year (1988), 7× Pro Bowl, NFL 1980s All-Decade Team Lance Alworth AFL Champion (1963), 7× AFL All-Star, Pro Football Hall of Fame Fred Biletnikoff Super Bowl Champion (XI), Super Bowl MVP, 6× Pro Bowl Raymond Berry 2× NFL Champion, 6× Pro Bowl, NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team Jordy Nelson Super Bowl Champion (XLV), NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2016)s Julian Edelman 3× Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP (LIII) Riley Cooper Career-high 835 receiving yards in 2013 Ed McCaffrey 3× Super Bowl Champion, Pro Bowl (1998) Dwight Clark 2× Super Bowl Champion, 2× Pro Bowl Harlon Hill NFL Rookie of the Year (1954), 3× Pro Bowl Cris Collinsworth 3× Pro Bowl, NFL 1980s All-Decade Team Brandon Stokley 2× Super Bowl Champion Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Champion (LVI), Super Bowl MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2021) Adam Thielen 2× Pro Bowl, NFL receptions leader (2018) Justin Watson 2× Super Bowl Champion Alec Pierce Promising rookie season with 593 receiving yards in 2022 Braxton Berrios First-team All-Pro (2021) Hunter Renfrow Pro Bowl (2021), 1,000+ receiving yards season (2021)

1. Don Hutson

Full name: Donald Montgomery Hutson

Donald Montgomery Hutson Born: 31 January 1913

31 January 1913 Died: 26 June 1997

26 June 1997 Years active: 1935–1945

Don Hutson was a former NFL player and coach from the United States. He was an end during the one-platoon era and spent his whole 11-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Hutson was among the most famous NFL's white wide receivers. He headed the Packers to four NFL Championship Games, triumphing in three in 1944, 1939 and 1936.

2. Wes Welker

Wes stands on the field as he is enshrined in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor during halftime of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the North Texas Mean Green.

Full name: Wesley Carter Welker

Wesley Carter Welker Born: 1 May 1981

1 May 1981 Years active: 2004–2005

Wesley Welker is a former wide receiver who now coaches professional football in the United States. He coaches wide receivers for the Miami Dolphins in the National Football League (NFL). Wesley is among the most famous white wide receivers, widely recognised as among the best-undrafted athletes ever. He maintains the NFL record for undrafted player receptions.

3. Steve Largent

Steve Largent poses for Photographs on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week on 3 February 2018, at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN.

Full name: Stephen Michael Largent

Stephen Michael Largent Born: 28 September 1954

28 September 1954 Years active: 1976–1989

Stephen Largent is an American politician and retired professional football wide receiver. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1976 but traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Stephen is widely recognised as one of the best wide receivers of any era. When he retired, he had all of the key NFL receiving records. Stephen was admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

4. Lance Alworth

San Diego Chargers offensive end Lance Alworth poses for a portrait.

Full name: Lance Dwight Alworth

Lance Dwight Alworth Born: 3 August 1940

3 August 1940 Years active: 1962–1972

Lance Alworth is a retired professional football wide receiver from the United States. He has previously played for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, the National Football League (NFL), and the San Diego Chargers of the American Football League (AFL). Alworth competed for 11 seasons from 1962 to 1972 and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978.

5. Fred Biletnikoff

Fred Biletnikoff of the Oakland Raiders poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Oakland, California.

Full name: Frederick Biletnikoff

Frederick Biletnikoff Born: 23 February 1943

23 February 1943 Years active: 1965–1978

Fred Biletnikoff is a retired football player and coach from the United States. He spent 14 seasons as a wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders in AFL and NFL before becoming an assistant coach with the group. Fred was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1991.

6. Raymond Berry

Closeup portrait of Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Colts wide receiver Raymond Berry during photo shoot.

Full name: Raymond Emmett Berry Jr.

Raymond Emmett Berry Jr. Born: 27 February 1933

27 February 1933 Years active: 1955–1967

Raymond Berry is a retired National Football League (NFL) player and coach from the United States. He was a split end with the Baltimore Colts from 1955 to 1967. Raymond was an assistant coach for several years before becoming head coach of the New England Patriots from 1984 to 1989.

7. Jordy Nelson

Jordy Nelson (82) during the NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Oakland Raiders on 3 September 2018, at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA.

Full name: Jordy Ray Nelson

Jordy Ray Nelson Born: 31 May 1985

31 May 1985 Years active: 2008–2019

Jordy Nelson is an ex-American football wide receiver who spent 11 seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. He was a consensus All-American for the Kansas State Wildcats during his undergraduate career in 2007. In 2023, he received an induction into the Packers Hall of Fame.

8. Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at The Kia Forum on 5 May 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Full name: Julian Francis Edelman

Julian Francis Edelman Born: 22 May 1986

22 May 1986 Years active: 2013–2020

Julian Edelman is a former American football wide receiver. He spent 12 seasons in the National Football League with the New England Patriots. He was a quarterback for the Kent State Golden Flashes in college before being picked in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Patriots. Julian became the Patriots' primary offensive starter in 2013.

9. Riley Cooper

Riley Cooper of the Philadelphia Eagles poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Full name: Riley Cooper

Riley Cooper Born: 9 September 1987

9 September 1987 Years active: 2010–2015

Riley Cooper is a former NFL wide receiver from the United States. He spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and was a member of two BCS National Championship teams during his collegiate football career at the University of Florida. The Eagles selected him in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

10. Ed McCaffrey

The University of Northern Colorado introduced Ed McCaffrey as the next head football coach at the University of Northern Colorado Campus Commons in Greeley, Colorado.

Full name: Edward Thomas McCaffrey

Edward Thomas McCaffrey Born: 17 August 1968

17 August 1968 Years active: 1986–2003

Ed McCaffrey is a retired professional football player from the United States. He played wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants, and Denver Broncos. Ed was a Stanford Cardinal college football player named first-team All-American in 1990.

11. Dwight Clark

Portrait of former 49ers player Dwight Clark, who was part of the Superbowl XVI team in the 1981 season.

Full name: Dwight Edward Clark

Dwight Edward Clark Born: 8 January 1957

8 January 1957 Years active: 1979–1987

Dwight Clark was a professional wide receiver with the American football team. From 1979 to 1987, he spent nine seasons with the National Football League's San Francisco 49ers. Dwight was a part of the 49ers' first two Super Bowl title teams.

12. Harlon Hill

Pictured is West Team player Harlon Hill of the Chicago Bears, #81, End.

Full name: Harlon Junius Hill

Harlon Junius Hill Born: 4 May 1932

4 May 1932 Died: 21 March 2013

21 March 2013 Years active: 1950–1962

Harlon Hill was an American football end who spent nine seasons in the NFL. He formerly played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions, and the Chicago Bears. Hill won the NFL Rookie of the Year award in 1954 and the Jim Thorpe Trophy as the National Football League Player of the Year in 1955.

13. Cris Collinsworth

Cris Collinsworth of NBC Sunday Night Football before a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on 17 November 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Full name: Anthony Cris Collinsworth

Anthony Cris Collinsworth Born: 27 January 1959

27 January 1959 Years active: 1981–1988

Cris Collinsworth is a retired professional football player and sports broadcaster from the United States. He played wide receiver in the National Football League with the Cincinnati Bengals for eight seasons from 1981 to 1988. Cris played collegiate football at the University of Florida and earned the distinction of an All-American.

14. Brandon Stokley

Brandon Stokley of the Denver Broncos poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Englewood, Colorado.

Full name: Brandon Ray Stokley

Brandon Ray Stokley Born: 23 June 1976

23 June 1976 Years active: 1999–2013

Brandon Ray Stokley is a former American professional football player who played wide receiver in the NFL. He represented the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in collegiate football. The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the 4th round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He is widely recognised as The Slot Machine.

15. Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp, #10 of the Los Angeles Rams, walks off the field during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on 3 November 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Full name: Cooper Douglas Kupp

Cooper Douglas Kupp Born: 15 June 1993

15 June 1993 Years active: 2017–present

Cooper Kupp is a wide receiver with the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League. He attended Eastern Washington University, where he received the Walter Payton Award as a junior, and was drafted in the third round by the Rams in 2017.

16. Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen stands on the sidelines during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Full name: Adam John Thielen

Adam John Thielen Born: 22 August 1990

22 August 1990 Years active: 2013–present

Adam Thielen is a US-based professional football wide receiver who plays for the Carolina Panthers in the National Football League. He is among the most recognised white wide receivers for the 2024 season. Adam played college football with the Minnesota State Mavericks before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.

17. Justin Watson

Justin Watson looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on 7 October 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Full name: Justin Howard Watson

Justin Howard Watson Born: 4 April 1996

4 April 1996 Years active: 2018–present

Justin Watson is a wide receiver with the National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs. He attended Penn and was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL draft. Justin has won three Super Bowl championships, including Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers and Super Bowls LVII and LVIII with the Chiefs.

18. Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce, #14 of the Indianapolis Colts, walks off the field after a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on 16 October 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Full name: Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce Born: 2 May 2000

2 May 2000 Years active: 2022–present

Alec Pierce is one of the best current white wide receivers in the NFL. He plays with the Indianapolis Colts in the National Football League (NFL). Alec attended Cincinnati College before the Colts took him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

19. Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios warms up before playing a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on 17 August 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Full name: Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios Born: 6 October 1995

6 October 1995 Years active: 2020–present

Braxton Berrios is a wide receiver and return specialist for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. He attended collegiate football at Miami (FL). Braxton excelled in sports at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, playing wide receiver and quarterback. The New England Patriots selected him in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

20. Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfroe #16 of the Kansas City Royals in action against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium on 6 May 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Full name: James Hunter Renfrow

James Hunter Renfrow Born: 21 December 1995

21 December 1995 Years active: 2019–present

James Renfrow is a wide receiver in the American National Football League. He earned two national titles while playing college football for the Clemson Tigers. The Raiders picked him in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Who are the most underrated white wide receivers?

Determining the most underappreciated player is subjective and frequently depends on personal preferences and perceptions. However, based on previous performance, statistical research, and expert judgements, Cooper Kupp and Eric Decker are two white wide receivers regarded as underestimated.

Who is the number 1 wide receiver ever?

Jerry Rice is recognised as the best wide receiver ever in the National Football League. He has multiple NFL records, including the most professional receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.

The white wide receivers listed above have made their mark in the NFL. Their remarkable abilities and relentless dedication have catapulted the game to new heights. As the league evolves, white wide receivers will continue to be a driving force, encouraging the next generation of athletes and spectators.

