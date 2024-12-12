Pep Guardiola opted to reflect on the positives following Manchester City's Champions League loss

Guardiola's side's current malaise continued on Wednesday night as they lost to Juventus by a two-goal margin

The defeat puts City in a precarious position; their progress to the UCL knockouts is far from certain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remained resolute in his assessment of his team's performance despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

The loss in Turin marks a troubling chapter for the Premier League holders, now sitting 22nd and at risk of missing out on the competition’s knockout stage.

Guardiola reflects on positives despite defeat

According to 90Min, this setback extends City's worrying form, with seven defeats in their last 10 matches across all tournaments.

Yet, Guardiola chose to focus on the positives, commending his players' efforts and emphasising the quality of their display.

“We played good. Really, really good. The performance is there,” Guardiola said, as reported by the BBC.

His remarks reflected a determination to highlight the progress his squad made, even in the face of adversity.

Pointing out specific improvements, the Spanish tactician noted a reduction in costly errors that had plagued previous outings.

“We have done really, really well tonight. We didn't lose many balls that had happened in the past, and we tried; we arrived in the positions,” he added, underscoring their ability to create opportunities despite the result.

What's next for Pep Guardiola's Man City?

Man City's upcoming fixtures are set to play a crucial role in their Champions League ambitions and in rebuilding the confidence of a team that has long been a model of consistency under Pep Guardiola.

Adding to their challenges, City will face rivals Manchester United in a high-stakes Premier League showdown on Sunday, December 15.

City fans want captain out of team

YEN.com.gh earlier revealed that Man City fans have voiced their displeasure with captain Kyle Walker, urging the club to part ways with the defender amid their recent struggles.

Walker faced significant criticism, especially for his involvement in Juventus' opening goal.

The full-back was sluggish in responding to a cross that culminated in Dusan Vlahovic’s header, a shot that narrowly crossed the line following a save attempt by Ederson on Federico Gatti’s effort.

