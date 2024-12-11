Mr Eventuary has popped up in a new video after being out of the spotlight for a very long period of time

The viral sensation was spotted in town working as a trotro driver by a man who started recording him immediately after he spotted him

Mr Eventuary, who went viral a few years ago because of his funny laugh and broken English, had many people who saw the video enquiring about his whereabouts

Popular viral sensation Mr Eventuary has resurfaced in a new video after being out of the spotlight for some time now. The video, which surfaced on TikTok, showed him working as a trotro driver.

Mr Eventuary returns in a new video. Photo source: eventuarygh

Source: Instagram

A man spotted Mr Eventuary behind the wheel and immediately began recording him. During the brief interaction, Mr Eventuary gave his trademark laugh, which quickly reminded many viewers of his earlier fame.

The video sparked reactions on TikTok, with netizens reminiscing about the entertainer’s rise to fame. Popular for his unique laugh and humorous use of broken English, Mr Eventuary captured the attention of social media a few years ago after he was recorded while working as a Taxi driver. His catchphrases and personality made him a household name during that time.

Since the video was posted, many have been curious about his current life and what led him to his new role as a trotro driver.

Reactions to Mr Eventuary driving trotro

God 🖤Did said:

"How he does his mouth when he laughs dey kill me pass."

Black wrote:

"He has a very nice voice, like Chris Rock."

🥷said:

"Mechanic, They can take your money for vanishing 😂."

jesseforson5 said;

"He was a mate . now he is driving wow that's good."

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh