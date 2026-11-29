Japan Residency: Full List of 93 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for 2-Year Stay
- Japan launched a programme allowing graduates of 93 top universities to live in the country for up to two years
- The J-Find initiative covered institutions across 16 countries and did not require applicants to have a job offer first
- Applicants needed to have graduated within the last five years and hold a minimum savings of approximately GH₵14,900 to qualify
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Japan threw open its doors to international graduates in a move that could change the trajectory of thousands of young professionals around the world.
The country's Immigration Services Agency confirmed that graduates from 93 universities across 16 countries and territories are now eligible to apply for a special two-year residence status, giving them time to explore work opportunities or lay the groundwork for a business — all without needing a job offer in hand before they arrive.
What is Japan's J-Find programme?
The initiative goes by the name Future Creation Talent System, commonly referred to as J-Find.
Introduced in April 2023, it grants successful applicants a Designated Activities residence status, a category that permits them to remain in Japan while actively searching for employment or preparing to launch a venture.
The eligibility list was updated in October 2026, expanding the range of qualifying institutions to reflect Japan's growing appetite for skilled international talent.
To be considered, applicants must have completed their studies at one of the 93 listed universities within the previous five years.
They are also required to demonstrate financial readiness, with a minimum of ¥200,000 (approximately GH₵14,900) in savings to cover their initial period in the country.
Why Japan is opening up
The programme did not emerge in a vacuum. Japan has been grappling with the dual pressures of an ageing population and persistent labour shortages, challenges that have prompted the government to rethink how it attracts and retains foreign professionals.
By removing the requirement for a pre-arranged job offer, Japan lowered one of the most significant barriers that typically prevent graduates from considering relocation.
The J-Find visa essentially offers time and stability — two things young professionals often need most when navigating an unfamiliar job market.
That said, being enrolled at a listed university is not a guarantee of approval. The Immigration Services Agency made clear that all standard immigration requirements still apply, and each application is assessed on its own merits.
For graduates from eligible institutions who have been weighing opportunities abroad, Japan's J-Find programme represents a rare and tangible opening — one that asks only that they show up ready to contribute.
The full list of 93 eligible universities is below:
No.
University
Country/Territory
1
Aarhus University
Denmark
2
Boston University
United States
3
Brown University
United States
4
California Institute of Technology
United States
5
Carnegie Mellon University
United States
6
City University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong
7
Columbia University
United States
8
Cornell University
United States
9
Delft University of Technology
Netherlands
10
Duke University
United States
11
Fudan University
China
12
Harbin Institute of Technology
China
13
Harvard University
United States
14
Heidelberg University
Germany
15
Imperial College London
United Kingdom
16
Institut Polytechnique de Paris
France
17
Johns Hopkins University
United States
18
Karolinska Institute
Sweden
19
King's College London
United Kingdom
20
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
South Korea
21
KU Leuven
Belgium
22
Kyoto University
Japan
23
LMU München
Germany
24
London School of Economics and Political Science
United Kingdom
25
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
United States
26
McGill University
Canada
27
Monash University
Australia
28
Nanjing University
China
29
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore
30
National University of Singapore
Singapore
31
New York University
United States
32
Northwestern University
United States
33
Paris-Saclay University
France
34
Peking University
China
35
Princeton University
United States
36
PSL Research University Paris
France
37
Purdue University, West Lafayette
United States
38
Seoul National University
South Korea
39
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
China
40
Sorbonne University
France
41
Stanford University
United States
42
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL)
Switzerland
43
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich)
Switzerland
44
Technical University of Munich
Germany
45
The Australian National University
Australia
46
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong
47
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Hong Kong
48
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Hong Kong
49
The Ohio State University
United States
50
The University of Edinburgh
United Kingdom
51
The University of Glasgow
United Kingdom
52
The University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong
53
The University of Manchester
United Kingdom
54
The University of Melbourne
Australia
55
The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)
Australia
56
The University of Queensland
Australia
57
The University of Sydney
Australia
58
The University of Texas at Austin
United States
59
The University of Tokyo
Japan
60
Tsinghua University
China
61
University College London (UCL)
United Kingdom
62
University of Amsterdam
Netherlands
63
University of Birmingham
United Kingdom
64
University of Bonn
Germany
65
University of Bristol
United Kingdom
66
University of British Columbia
Canada
67
University of California, Berkeley
United States
68
University of California, Irvine
United States
69
University of California, Los Angeles
United States
70
University of California, San Diego
United States
71
University of California, Santa Barbara
United States
72
University of Cambridge
United Kingdom
73
University of Chicago
United States
74
University of Copenhagen
Denmark
75
University of Groningen
Netherlands
76
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
United States
77
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
United States
78
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
United States
79
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
United States
80
University of Oxford
United Kingdom
81
University of Pennsylvania
United States
82
University of Science and Technology of China
China
83
University of Southern California
United States
84
University of Toronto
Canada
85
University of Washington
United States
86
University of Wisconsin, Madison
United States
87
University of Zurich
Switzerland
88
Uppsala University
Sweden
89
Vanderbilt University
United States
90
Washington University in St. Louis
United States
91
Yale University
United States
92
Yonsei University (Seoul Campus)
South Korea
93
Zhejiang University
China
Japan identifies 5 visa categories barred from employment
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan’s immigration laws prohibit foreigners under certain residence statuses from taking up employment, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.
The government has identified five specific visa categories that do not permit holders to work in Japan.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.