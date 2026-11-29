Japan launched a programme allowing graduates of 93 top universities to live in the country for up to two years

The J-Find initiative covered institutions across 16 countries and did not require applicants to have a job offer first

Applicants needed to have graduated within the last five years and hold a minimum savings of approximately GH₵14,900 to qualify

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Japan threw open its doors to international graduates in a move that could change the trajectory of thousands of young professionals around the world.

The country's Immigration Services Agency confirmed that graduates from 93 universities across 16 countries and territories are now eligible to apply for a special two-year residence status, giving them time to explore work opportunities or lay the groundwork for a business — all without needing a job offer in hand before they arrive.

Japan publishes the full list of 93 universities whose graduates qualify for a two-year stay in the country. Photos by China Pool and Boston Globe.

Source: Getty Images

What is Japan's J-Find programme?

The initiative goes by the name Future Creation Talent System, commonly referred to as J-Find.

Introduced in April 2023, it grants successful applicants a Designated Activities residence status, a category that permits them to remain in Japan while actively searching for employment or preparing to launch a venture.

The eligibility list was updated in October 2026, expanding the range of qualifying institutions to reflect Japan's growing appetite for skilled international talent.

To be considered, applicants must have completed their studies at one of the 93 listed universities within the previous five years.

They are also required to demonstrate financial readiness, with a minimum of ¥200,000 (approximately GH₵14,900) in savings to cover their initial period in the country.

Why Japan is opening up

The programme did not emerge in a vacuum. Japan has been grappling with the dual pressures of an ageing population and persistent labour shortages, challenges that have prompted the government to rethink how it attracts and retains foreign professionals.

By removing the requirement for a pre-arranged job offer, Japan lowered one of the most significant barriers that typically prevent graduates from considering relocation.

The J-Find visa essentially offers time and stability — two things young professionals often need most when navigating an unfamiliar job market.

That said, being enrolled at a listed university is not a guarantee of approval. The Immigration Services Agency made clear that all standard immigration requirements still apply, and each application is assessed on its own merits.

For graduates from eligible institutions who have been weighing opportunities abroad, Japan's J-Find programme represents a rare and tangible opening — one that asks only that they show up ready to contribute.

The full list of 93 eligible universities is below:

No. University Country/Territory 1 Aarhus University Denmark 2 Boston University United States 3 Brown University United States 4 California Institute of Technology United States 5 Carnegie Mellon University United States 6 City University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 7 Columbia University United States 8 Cornell University United States 9 Delft University of Technology Netherlands 10 Duke University United States 11 Fudan University China 12 Harbin Institute of Technology China 13 Harvard University United States 14 Heidelberg University Germany 15 Imperial College London United Kingdom 16 Institut Polytechnique de Paris France 17 Johns Hopkins University United States 18 Karolinska Institute Sweden 19 King's College London United Kingdom 20 Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) South Korea 21 KU Leuven Belgium 22 Kyoto University Japan 23 LMU München Germany 24 London School of Economics and Political Science United Kingdom 25 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States 26 McGill University Canada 27 Monash University Australia 28 Nanjing University China 29 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 30 National University of Singapore Singapore 31 New York University United States 32 Northwestern University United States 33 Paris-Saclay University France 34 Peking University China 35 Princeton University United States 36 PSL Research University Paris France 37 Purdue University, West Lafayette United States 38 Seoul National University South Korea 39 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 40 Sorbonne University France 41 Stanford University United States 42 Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) Switzerland 43 Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich) Switzerland 44 Technical University of Munich Germany 45 The Australian National University Australia 46 The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 47 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hong Kong 48 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong 49 The Ohio State University United States 50 The University of Edinburgh United Kingdom 51 The University of Glasgow United Kingdom 52 The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 53 The University of Manchester United Kingdom 54 The University of Melbourne Australia 55 The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) Australia 56 The University of Queensland Australia 57 The University of Sydney Australia 58 The University of Texas at Austin United States 59 The University of Tokyo Japan 60 Tsinghua University China 61 University College London (UCL) United Kingdom 62 University of Amsterdam Netherlands 63 University of Birmingham United Kingdom 64 University of Bonn Germany 65 University of Bristol United Kingdom 66 University of British Columbia Canada 67 University of California, Berkeley United States 68 University of California, Irvine United States 69 University of California, Los Angeles United States 70 University of California, San Diego United States 71 University of California, Santa Barbara United States 72 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 73 University of Chicago United States 74 University of Copenhagen Denmark 75 University of Groningen Netherlands 76 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign United States 77 University of Michigan, Ann Arbor United States 78 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities United States 79 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill United States 80 University of Oxford United Kingdom 81 University of Pennsylvania United States 82 University of Science and Technology of China China 83 University of Southern California United States 84 University of Toronto Canada 85 University of Washington United States 86 University of Wisconsin, Madison United States 87 University of Zurich Switzerland 88 Uppsala University Sweden 89 Vanderbilt University United States 90 Washington University in St. Louis United States 91 Yale University United States 92 Yonsei University (Seoul Campus) South Korea 93 Zhejiang University China

Japan identifies 5 visa categories barred from employment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan’s immigration laws prohibit foreigners under certain residence statuses from taking up employment, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.

The government has identified five specific visa categories that do not permit holders to work in Japan.

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Source: YEN.com.gh