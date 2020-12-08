100+ beautiful Hong Kong female names and surnames for your child

China is one of the most populous and largest countries in the world. Hong Kong is a metropolitan area and unique administrative region of the People's Republic of China. People living here are primarily Chinese though some of them are of diverse cultures. The Chinese have exciting cultures and traditions, which includes unique naming systems. Most Hong Kong female names and surnames are pinyin.

Like many Asians, the Chinese also pass on family names from one generation to another. Some of the most common monikers in Hong Kong are either those of iconic Chinese figures in history or ancient Chinese dynasties. Some modern names are adaptations of English, American and other western monikers.

What is the most common name in Hong Kong? 'Wing' is one of the popular titles. The famous names in Hong Kong carry deep meanings that pay homage to their ancestors, the environment they are in, leaders, and nature. The following are the top names that you should consider:

What are the names of people in Hong Kong? Asians in Hong Kong are known to have short names, some of which have a single syllable. It would be adorable for your little one to carry sweet Chinese surnames.

Hu - Whiskers, or wild

Bai - White

Lin - A forest, or tall trees

Fan - An example or a bee

Cai - Firewood

Su - From the ancient Chinese Kingdom

Liu - To destroy, or to kill

Huang - Yellow

Sun - A descendant or a grandchild.

Fang - Something that is four-sided or a square

Long - A dragon

Tan - An ancient Chinese state

Cao - to grasp something

Feng - Origin from the city of Feng

Lu - Cottage or a hut

Tian - Talk, or field

Jia - An ancient Chinese state

Chen - To exhibit

Luo - Bird-trapping net

Fu - Teacher or a guide

Jiang - Wild rice or ginger

Ma - A horse

Cheng - Journey, something complete

Gao - Something or someone high or tall

Mao - An ancient Chinese area

Jin - Gold

Cui - Towering

Meng - First or one who is eminent

Gong - To Give

Pan - A river that flows into the River Han.

Ke - Handle of an axe

Wei - Soft leather.

Deng - From the Deng kingdom

Peng - Descendants of the legend Peng Zu

Guo - Wall surrounding a city

Kong - The family name of a famous Chinese philosopher and politician, Confucius

Qiu - Hills

Ding - Strong and powerful man

Wu - Ancient Chinese state

Ruan - A traditional Chinese musical instrument.

Shen - To sink

He - An astrologer

Lei - Thunder

Shi - Stone, to recognize, to reproduce, to establish

Qin - Individuals from the first dynasty in China

Li/Lee - Reason or logic

Wan - Ten thousand

Hou - Marquis

Duan - A part or section of something

Liang - A bridge or a beam

Diversity in any society is beautiful. Hong Kong women are some of the loveliest in the continent, and so are their names. The feminine monikers bring warmth, good vibes, and good spirits to their bearers. Here are old Hong Kong female names:

An - Peace lover

Ja - Attractive and fiery

Tai - Great or extreme

Wenquian - Refined matter

Yuet - Moon

Ah - Lam - Peace

Han - An ancient state of Han

Ren - To appoint

Lai - To trust or rely on someone or something

Shao - Pottery

Bo - Precious

Eui - Righteousness

Hong - Pink

Ki - Arisen

Ang - Angel of God

Xiu - Beauty, grace, and elegance

Chongan - Peace

Jiang/Jeong - Yangtze river

Longwei - Dragon greatness

Meili - Beautiful

Yan - Tight, strict

Qiang - strong

Xie - To thank or apologize to someone

Quon - Bright

Tye - Valley field

Liena - A woman as beautiful as a lotus flower

Lifen - Beautiful fragrance

Lì húa - Lovely pear blossom

Lihua - Pretty and flourishing

Lijuan - Attractive and graceful

Liling - Lovely jade

LiMei - Good-looking plum flower

Li mei - Beautiful plum blossom

Li ming - Amazing and bright

Lin - Beautiful jade

Li Na - Incredible and graceful

Linqin - Pretty zither

Li Qin - Beautiful stringed

Liqiu - Lovely autumn

Li Rong - Great lotus

Li Wei - Beautiful rose

Mayleen - Lovely

Hui - Intelligence, cleverness, or wise

Jia - Family or kin

Jun - Truthful or obedient

Kai/ Kaili - Beautiful or victorious

Li Hua - Pear blossom

Li Mei - Pretty rose

Ling - Delicate, dainty, soul or chime

Mei - Beautiful

Ning - Peaceful One

Nuan - Friendly and wholehearted

Qing - Blue, green or young

Shu - Warm-hearted or the kind one

Xue - Snow

Hong Kong girls names can either be feminine or the names of their fathers. The monikers that can be used by both males and females ooze jovialness and positivity. Both modern and ancient titles are fit for any parent that appreciates the Chinese culture. The following are some popular Hong Kong female names on Facebook:

Rai - Trust, lightning, thunder

Zhen - Greatly astonished

Xiong - Bear

Renshu - Benevolent forbearance

Thang - Victory

Chan - Forever bright

Ah Cy - Lovely

Leia - Thunderous

Yao - Elegant One

Ling - Delicate and dainty

Cam - Sweet Citrus

Kang - Healthy person, well-being

Mo - Do not

Dai - To support

Gu - To care for

Xiang - Fragrant

Zian - Self peace

Chenglei - Great

Mia - Palace, shrine, temple

Chin - Precious, gold, metal, or bright

Rin - Dignified

Xia - Summer

Hong - Rainbow

Song - An ancient dynasty in China

Du - Avert or prevent

Lian - Lotus Flower

Ming-Na - Bright, light, or clear

Méh-è - Beautiful posture

Méh-fùnh - Pretty or beautiful phoenix

Meifen plum - Fragrance

Meifeng - Pretty wind

Meihui - Pretty wisdom

Mei Lien - Pretty lotus

Mei Xiang - Beautiful fragrance

Mei Xing - Pretty star

Meiyin - Beautiful or beauty

Mei Zhen - Beautiful pearl

Mingmei - A bright and very beautiful girl

Rong - Beautiful, elegant

Wan - Gentle, gracious, beautiful

Xin Qian - Happy and beautiful

Bao - Treasure

Chen - Morning

Chun - Spring season

Yan - Pretty swallow

Zhen - Innocent, virtuous, or precious

To have Hong Kong female names, especially when you are not Asian shows that you are in touch with different cultures. The short and sweet names are easy to pronounce and master. Many Chinese people love their names and are always proud to share their meanings with curious strangers.

