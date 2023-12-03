Top 20 Christian rappers of all time ranked: Comprehensive list

Hip-hop music was linked to the gangster lifestyle when it first gained popularity in the US. This view has changed over the years. Most Christian rappers use their songs to inspire, uplift, and preach. Christian rappers emerged in society in the 1980s. They have since continued to make excellent faith-based music.

Christian rap, often called Gospel rap, has changed in the past few years. Like Christian rock bands, Christian rappers are among the most overlooked artists in the hip-hop scene. Their rhymes are mostly around evangelical topics and teaching the Bible. Who is the most known Christian rapper?

Christian rappers of all time ranked

Christian rappers cover a wide range of subjects in their songs. These include the power of faith, social difficulties, and God's kindness. This list is based on research, audience reception, popularity within the genre, chart-topping songs, and overall judgment of their artistic prowess. The list is subjective and not a definitive ranking.

1. NF

NF is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. He rose to prominence in 2017 with his album Perception. The third song from the album, Let You Down, peaked at number twelve on the US Billboard Hot 100 and became a top-ten smash globally.

2. Lecrae

Lecrae is a hip-hop musician, singer, and songwriter from the United States. Reach Records published his debut album, Real Talk, in 2004. His third solo album, Rebel, was released in 2008. It debuted as a Christian hip-hop album at the top of the Billboard Gospel list.

3. KB

KB is one of the best Christian hip-hop rappers. He is a St. Petersburg, Florida-based Christian hip-hop singer and music executive. He is the founder and frontman of the hip-hop band HGA. KB secured a solo artist contract with Reach Records in 2010.

4. Andy Mineo

Andy Mineo is a New York City Christian rapper, producer and director. He has a deal with Reach Records and his creative endeavour, Miner League.

5. Trip Lee

Trip Lee is a Christian rapper and vocalist from the United States. He is a young adult minister at Concord Church. Between Two Worlds (2010), his third album, received nominations for two Dove Awards and was awarded the Stellar Award for Best Hip Hop Album in 2011.

6. Derek Minor

Derek Minor is a Christian hip-hop rapper, singer, and producer from the United States. Redemption, his second studio album, peaked at eight on the Billboard Gospel chart.

7. Tedashii

Tedashii is a renowned Christian hip-hop musician from the United States. he is an affiliate of 116 Clique. He has released five solo albums on Reach Records. His performance style is distinguished by a deep tone that he can use to rap in various flow schemes and rhythms.

8. Bizzle

Bizzle is a Christian hip-hop artist and businessman from the United States. He gained public attention in 2014 when he produced the song Same Love (A Response). The song responded to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis's song Same Love, which advocates for LGBTQI rights.

9. TobyMac

TobyMac is a modern Christian music singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer. He is best known as a member of the DC Talk band.

TobyMac was a part of the band from 1987 until they paused in 2000. He has since maintained a successful solo career, releasing nine studio albums.

10. Flame

Flame is one of the most famous Christian rappers. He is a Christian hip-hop singer signed to Clear Sight Music. Flame is a member of the Lutheran Church in America's Missouri Synod. He has nine albums to his credit.

11. Wande

Wande is a Christian rapper, actor, and former journalist. She joined Reach Records in 2019 and served as an A&R administrator. Before that, as a solo artist, she released many singles. She is one of the best Christian female rappers.

12. Sho Baraka

Sho Baraka is a Christian rapper and writer from the United States. He has recorded solo music and is a founding member of the 116 Clique. He was signed to Reach Records at first but quit in March 2011. Later, he co-founded the musical label and group High Society alongside Swoope, JR, and Suzy Rock.

13. KJ-52

KJ-52 is one of Tampa, Florida's most popular Christian rappers. He has received four Dove Awards, three of which were for the Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year bracket.

14. Da' T.R.U.T.H.

Da T.R.U.T.H. is a well-known Christian rap artist. He published his album The Big Picture in 2009, featuring collaborations with Trip Lee, Kirk Franklin, and Tye Tribbett. In its release week, it debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Chart. It also debuted at No. 1 on the CMTA R&B/Hip Hop Chart.

15. Jackie Hill Perry

Jackie is an American writer, poet, and hip-hop rapper. She rose to prominence after performing spoken word pieces like My Life as a Stud at the Passion 4 Christ Movement.

16. Canton Jones

Canton Jones is an American Christian rapper and musician. He started singing at five in a vocal band created by his dad.

17. Manafest

Manafest is a rapper and rock artist from Pickering, Ontario. He was signed to BEC Recordings for ten years. He became a solo artist in 2015.

18. Swoope

Swoope is an American Christian rapper, talented singer-songwriter, and producer. He began his career in 2010 with the EP Applause Vol. 1 release.

19. The Ambassador

The Ambassador is a Christian rap artist. He has recorded music as a solo artist and is a founding member of The Cross Movement. He formerly served as the chair of Cross Movement Ministries.

20. Propaganda

Propaganda is a Christian rapper, spoken word artist and poet. He has served as a youth pastor and headed the Selah poetry team. He has also assisted his sister's "Live" dance ministry.

Is Jay Cole a Christian?

The response is open to debate, as Jay has not commented decisively on the matter. However, his faith has been essential to his life and music. He once admitted his dalliance with atheism before he turned to the welcoming comforts of the church. He even began to read the Bible as he was afraid of many things in his life.

Who was the first Christian rap group?

DC Talk is a Christian rock band that combined hip-hop and rock in the 1980s. They were the first group to produce a hit in mainstream Christian music.

Are there any Christian rap songs?

Rap music with Christian themes has existed for nearly as long as recorded hip-hop. Some of the most popular rap songs include;

Joyful Noise

You Can't Stop Me

Jesus Muzik

I'm Turnt

Who Can Pluck Us

I Been Redeemed

Don't Waste Your Life

All I Need Is You

Not Today Satan

I Just Wanna Get There

Christ Crucified

According to God

Greatest Story Ever Told

Solus Christus

God's Eyes

Above is a comprehensive list of some of the best Christian rappers ever. Christian rappers address a broad range of topics. These topics include God's compassion, redemption, societal challenges, personal hardships, and the power of faith.

