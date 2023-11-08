Amakye Dede's full biography: Everything to know about the Ghanaian musician

Ghana has emerged as an entertainment powerhouse in Africa. The country has some top talents comprising actors, filmmakers, and musicians. Among the best entertainers from Ghana is veteran musician Amakye Dede. His hard work and dedication have propelled him to become one of the top names. But aside from his music career, what else do you know about him? Discover fascinating facts about the life of Amakye Dede.

Ghanaian musician Amakye Dede in a past photo (L) and a recent one (R). Photo: @amakyedede_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Amakye Dede has had a long and successful career. The star, best known for his highlife music, has propelled his name to become one of Ghana's top veteran artists. Despite beginning his career in the early 1970s, Amakye doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Profile summary

Full name Dan Amakye Dede Nickname Iron Boy, the highlife maestro, Abrantie Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Agogo, Asante Akim, Ashanti Region, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Mary Amakye-Dede Children Four School Agogo Roman School Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $1.5 million

Biography of Amakye Dede

Dan Amakye Dede was born on 5 January 1958 in Agogo, Asante Akim, Ashanti Region, Ghana. How old is Amakye Dede? He is 65 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Amakye attended Agogo Roman School.

Career

Dan Amakye Dede, popularly referred to as Iron Boy, the highlife maestro, and Abrantie, began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist. The Kumapim Royals band was led by legendary highlife singer and songwriter Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA). Some of their notable hits include Abebi Bewua Eso, Wanware Me A, Odo Mani Agyina and Ohohoo Batani.

In 1980, Dan Dede formed his music band, the Apollo High Kings. Together with his band, Amakye dominated the highlife genre, releasing top hits throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Administrative career

Aside from his music career, Amakye Dede serves as a sub-chief at Agogo in the Asante Akim traditional area. The Asante Akim traditional area is in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The region comprises several districts, including the Asante Akim Central Municipal District and the Asante Akim North District.

Business ventures

The singer is also a businessman. Amakye reportedly owns a popular bar in Accra, Ghana, called the Abrantie Spot, which hosts live-band music.

Amakye Dede's songs

Throughout his career, the singer has experimented with genres like soca, calypso, lover rock, and pop music. According to Deezer, the singer reportedly has over 17 albums and two EPs. Here are some of the top Amakye Dede's tunes and albums include:

Songs

Bebrebe Y

Mmre Bi Beba

Asem To Me Kabi Ma Me

Okyena Se See

Mawerekyekyere

Kose Kose

Mmoma Me Nsu Me Ho

Mensuro

Odo Nti Na Mesu

Beautiful Woman

Kanea Maye Kyere Me

Bra Ma Yen Ni Agoro

Odo Ba Baabi

Monfa Nto Me So

Mene Wo Di Nkra

Odo Da Baabi

Odo Nhye Me Awereho

Mma Wo Were Mfi Me

Albums

Some of his albums include:

Bebrebe Yi (2015)

(2015) Nea Obre Na Odi (2015)

(2015) Kose Kose (2015)

(2015) Iron Boy (2015)

(2015) The King of Hi-Life Music from Africa (2022)

(2022) Abrantee (2015)

(2015) To Be A Man Na Wah (2015)

(2022) Adukuro Mu Nsuo (2015)

(2022) Akonoba (2015)

(2015) Dabi Dabi Ebeye Yie (2015)

What is Amakye Dede's net worth?

The Ghanaian highlife musician has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. His wealth comes from his long and successful career in music, which includes various albums and performances at venues and festivals worldwide. Amakye is a businessman who owns a popular bar in Accra, Ghana.

Amakye Dede's wife and children

The singer has been married to Mary Amakye-Dede for over 30 years. The couple reportedly met after Mary relocated from her hometown, Asante Akyem Agogo, to Accra, Ghana. The couple reportedly has four children.

Amakye's daughter, Jenessa, is a talented musician from Ghana. She attended The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance in London, where she graduated in 2022. According to Adom Online, Jenessa celebrates her birthday on 29 May.

FAQs

Who is Amakye Dede? He is a veteran Ghanaian highlife musician well known for his iconic hits. What is the real name of Amakye Dede? The singer's real name is Dan Amakye Dede. How old is Amakye Dede? The singer is 65 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 5 January 1958. Is Amakye Dede an Ashanti? Yes, he is. The singer was born in Agogo, Ashanti region, suggesting he is of Ashanti ethnicity. Where is Amakye Dede from? The singer is from Agogo, Ashanti Region, Ghana, where he was born and raised. Is Amakye Dede a highlife musician? Yes, he is. The singer is a renowned highlife musician from Ghana. Who is Amakye Dede's wife? The singer has been married to Mary Amakye-Dede for over 30 years.

Amakye Dede is a Ghanaian musician and one of the country's premier highlife artists. The star, popularly known as Iron Boy, the highlife maestro and Abrantie, is best known for his songs Jealousy Go Shame, Dabi Dabi Ebeye Yie, Akwadaa Wesoa and Iron Boy. Aside from his career as an entertainer, Amakye is also a sub-chief at Agogo, Asante Akim Central Municipality District.

