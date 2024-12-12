Sarkodie dropped a skit for his new song 'No Sir' with popular content creator Ben South, and a Behind The Scenes video of the shoot has surfaced

In the video, Ben South looked under pressure and confused as he discussed the direction of the skit with the rapper

Many Ghanaians who saw the video said he was star-struck, hence the confusion and expressed how happy they were for Ben South for bagging such a huge gig

On December 11, 2024, Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie dropped a skit for his latest song, ‘No Sir,’ featuring popular content creator Ben South.

Sarkodie and Ben South shoot a skit together. Photo source: Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

The collaboration, which combined music and comedy, has gone viral on social media, with fans praising the creativity behind the project.

Adding to the excitement, a behind-the-scenes video from the skit’s shoot has surfaced, giving fans a glimpse into the production process. The video, which was shared on TikTok by More Money Studio on TikTok, showed Ben South appearing to be under pressure and visibly confused as he discussed the skit’s direction with Sarkodie. His demeanour sparked reactions from social media users.

Many netizens suggested that Ben South was star-struck by the rapper’s presence, which might explain his apparent unease. Fans, however, commended him for handling the situation and successfully executing the project, considering the magnitude of working with one of Ghana’s biggest music stars.

Ben South confusion at Sarkodie shoot reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

O L I V E R said:

"Ben South and English is like Usain Bolt and Shatta Bandle in 100m race😂."

wensdy2003 commented:

"When our big artist collaborates with the young ones and infuse their creativity always gets me to shed tears 😭…thanks to them all."

quamemhez wrote:

"Pressure catch ur man Ben South dey live ein dream.😂"

Sarkodie's first post after elections

Sarkodie's new song has put him in the good graces of Ghanaians once again. Earlier, that was far from the case as folks attacked him after the elections.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie, who had been silent during the election period, was chastised by Ghanaians after he shared his first post.

This stemmed from his adamant support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh