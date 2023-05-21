Can you wear red to a wedding? Tips on how to choose the perfect wedding dress

A wedding ceremony is a significant event in a person's life. It allows them to publicly profess love and an eternal promise to a partner in the presence of loved ones. Despite most weddings embracing the modern culture, most still retain rules of dress codes. So, can you wear red to a wedding?

Dressing for a marriage ceremony can sometimes be challenging, considering most come with a dress code. Standard dress codes include formal or full-length gowns for women and a tuxedo for men. But with constant changes in dressing rules, what colours are appropriate for a wedding? Can you wear a red dress to a wedding?

Can you wear red to a wedding?

Can you wear red to a wedding as a guest? Yes, you can. However, be mindful of the bride and groom's preferences before deciding. Some cultures might not take it well if you wear red to a wedding.

Why is red a taboo colour for weddings?

Red is traditionally uncommon in Western weddings compared to Eastern countries. One reason is that red is bold and attention-grabbing in nature. The colour stands out from other neutral and subtle colours, like white, the main shade in church weddings.

However, in Asian countries like China and India, red is worn at marriage ceremonies. According to the Hindu culture, red colour represents the rising sun. At Chinese marriage ceremonies, red and gold represent happiness and good luck.

What colours are not appropriate to wear to a wedding?

Off-white, eggshell, beige, champagne, cream, or any other extremely light colour that could be mistaken for white are inappropriate to wear to a wedding. Different shades are neon, pale pastels, gold (and other metallics). Also, avoid colours worn by the bridesmaids.

How to choose the perfect wedding dress

The right wedding dress is crucial to look gorgeous on your special day. You can opt for an unconventional style or a classic white gown, depending on your preference. Here are some suggestions for finding the ideal gown.

1. Research various dress styles

You can use some valuable methods to research wedding dress styles. You can get ideas from online resources such as wedding blogs and fashion sites. Save the images or links to the styles you like for future reference. Finally, seek advice from family, friends, a stylist, or a bridal consultant.

2. Come up with a dress budget

The bride-to-be should take a few steps to create a wedding dress budget. First, set aside a portion of the wedding budget, typically 5%-10%, for the dress. Consider personal preferences, such as a desire for a designer or used gowns, and whether alterations are required.

Finally, include the cost of accessories, shoes, and pants. These factors will result in a suitable dress budget consistent with the marriage ceremony budget.

3. Call ahead and make an appointment

You can call ahead to avoid the hassle of choosing a dress at a store that doesn't have your style. Calling ahead will provide you with a lowdown of the available price range, inventory and design.

4. Select the best fit for your body type

Find a dress or suit that flatters your figure and highlights your best features. If you have an hourglass figure, wear a form-fitting dress to show off your curves. Choose a cinched waist dress to add curves if you have a rectangular body shape.

A pear-shaped person should wear a dress that flares at the bottom to balance their figure. An apple-shaped figure can choose an outfit emphasising their bust and shoulders while skimming over their midsection.

5. Shop for a wedding dress that fits your size

When shopping for a wedding gown, there are several helpful hints to remember. It is better to shop for a dress that fits you even if you plan on losing weight before the big day. One reason is that working with a large gown is more accessible than trying to enlarge a small one.

6. Choose a dress based on your wedding theme

Prioritise your wedding's theme when choosing clothing and accessories. Choose classic long veils and jewellery for a formal and traditional marriage. For a laid-back bohemian ceremony, choose a flower crown or simple jewellery.

7. Look for accessories that complement your dress

When shopping for accessories for your wedding gown, go for one that complements it. Once you've found the perfect dress, accessorise with veils, jewellery, or hair ornaments. Finally, consider your footwear. Choosing comfortable shoes for the dance floor and your dress style is best.

What colour is safe to wear to a wedding?

Pastels, jewel tones, earth tones, and most primary colours are excellent choices. You may wear any colour you want, except black or white, unless the bride requests that guests wear these colours.

The guests' goal should be to blend in with the surroundings and allow the bride to shine. As her guest, you should avoid wearing anything considered informal or inappropriate.

Can you wear red to a wedding? Yes, but only in some cases. Before wearing red, consider the cultural beliefs and preferences of the couple getting married. You can also learn a few tips on how to get a perfect dress for a wedding, without overshadowing the bride.

