200+ Asian female names and their meanings (with infographic)

Asia is a vast continent encompassing numerous countries. Its massive size gives it a unique blend of cultures, beliefs, and, as a result, naming systems. If you are looking to give your newborn girl a beautiful name, you may want to consider one from Asia. Most Asian female names have unique meanings behind them. It’s essential to understand these meanings before bestowing a name upon your child.

Some Asian female names have Greek, English, French, or Latin origins. This comes from the ancient European occupation of Asian countries.

Asian female names and their meanings

What are the best Asian girl names? Here is a look at some fantastic female Asian names with meanings.

Pretty Asian girl names starting with the letter A and B

Asia is renowned for its vibrant economy, fantastic food, beautiful landscapes, and nice-sounding names. Here are some pretty female names to use.

Aahana: Inner light

Inner light Aanandi: Happy woman

Happy woman Aanya/Anya: One who shines bright

One who shines bright Aashvi: Blessed and victorious

Blessed and victorious Aastha: Faith

Faith Adya: Supreme power

Supreme power Ah Kum: Good as gold

Good as gold Ah Lam: Peace or serenity

Peace or serenity Ahma: Black rain

Black rain Ai: Love and affection

Love and affection Aileen: Shining light

Shining light Aisling: Dream

Dream Akira: This Japanese name means bright

This Japanese name means bright Alannah: Darling baby

Darling baby Alina/Aalina: These names mean beautiful and bright

These names mean beautiful and bright Alix: Dignified

Dignified Alyona: Means torch.

Means torch. Amber: Honey-coloured gemstone

Honey-coloured gemstone Angelina: A blessing sent from heaven.

A blessing sent from heaven. Anushri: Gorgeous

Gorgeous Arati: Form of worship

Form of worship Arundhati: Star

Star Asmita: Pride

Pride Ayako: Beautiful silk girl

Beautiful silk girl Azumi: Safe residence

Safe residence Bae: Inspiration

Inspiration Bao: Precious

Precious Baoli: Treasure

Treasure Bebe: Lady of the house

Lady of the house Bhavya: Impressive

Impressive Bin: Smart or intelligent

Smart or intelligent Bindiya: A decorative mark worn on the forehead

A decorative mark worn on the forehead Biyu: Jasper

Jasper Bora: Purple

Purple Boran: Gentle or polite

Gentle or polite Botum: Lotus

Lotus Bounchanh: Happiness

Happiness Bourey: Estate

Estate Bruce: Woodlands

Woodlands Bualoi: Lotus seed

Lotus seed Byung-hwa: Fragrant and beautiful

Asian names for girls starting with the letter C and D

Asia has numerous names starting with the letter C. Some of them are listed below.

Caihong: A rainbow in the sky

A rainbow in the sky Chan Juan: Moon

Juan: Moon Chang: One who is free

One who is free Changchang: Flourishing

Flourishing Chao: Surpass

Surpass Chaoxiang: Expecting fortune

Expecting fortune Chao-Xing: Morning star

Morning star Chen: Break of the day

Break of the day Cheng: Success

Success Chenguang: Morning light

Morning light Chiaki: Sparkling light

Sparkling light Chika: Japanese for one with a lot of wisdom

Japanese for one with a lot of wisdom Cho: Butterfly

Butterfly Chow : Summertime

: Summertime Chu: Precious jewel

Precious jewel Chun Hua: Grace of spring

Grace of spring Chun: Born in the spring

Born in the spring Chyou: Fall

Fall Ciarraí: Dusky

Dusky Cui: Princess or ruler

Princess or ruler Dae: Greatness

Greatness Dalisay: Pure

Pure Danika: Morning star

Morning star Dao/Dara: Star

Star Darika: Star

Star Dawa: Moon

Moon Dechen: Joy

Joy Deepika: Little light

Little light Delia: From Delos

From Delos Devi: Goddess

Goddess Devika: Little goddess

Little goddess Dian: Brightness

Brightness Dina: Love

Love Dipa: Lamp or light

Lamp or light Divina: Divine, godlike

Divine, godlike Doan: Peach blossom

Peach blossom Dongmei: Winter plum

Winter plum Dorji: Jewel

Jewel Durga: Unattainable

Unattainable Duyen: Charming

Charming Dzovig: Pearl

Pearl Dzüvichü: Sunflower

Rare Asian girl names starting with the letters E and F

Do you want your cute baby to stand out from the crowd with her name always? Then, consider giving her a name that is not common.

Ealga: The noble isle

The noble isle Eeshana/Ishana: It has an Arabic origin and stands for exemplary

It has an Arabic origin and stands for exemplary Ehuang: Beautiful

Beautiful Eiichi: Excellent first son

Excellent first son Eiko: Prosperous child

Prosperous child Eireann: Ireland

Ireland Elsie: Pearl of wisdom

Pearl of wisdom Elvina: Friend of the elves

Friend of the elves Emiko: Beautiful blessing

Beautiful blessing Emiyo: Beautiful generation

Beautiful generation Ena: Gift from God

Gift from God Enkhtuya: Ray of peace

Ray of peace Erdenetuya: Jewel of the earth

Jewel of the earth Erina: Blessed with beauty

Blessed with beauty Eru: Blessing

Blessing Esfir: Star

Star Eshal: The name of a flower

The name of a flower Eshe: Life or Existence

Life or Existence Etsuko: Joyful child

Joyful child Eun: Grace or Kindness

Grace or Kindness Eun-ji: Gracious wisdom

Gracious wisdom Eva: Life

Life Evangeline: Bearer of good news

Bearer of good news Evi: Alive

Alive Ezzahra: Blossom

Blossom Fanny: Free

Free Farah: Happiness

Happiness Fatima: One who weans

One who weans Fauna: Wildlife

Wildlife Fawzia: Victory

Victory Fay: Fairy

Fairy Felicitas: Good fortune

Good fortune Fenna: Protection

Protection Fidelia: Loyal

Loyal Fiorella: Little flower

Little flower Fleur: Flower

Flower Fumie: Blessed with knowledge

Blessed with knowledge Fumiko: Child of abundant beauty

Eurasian female names starting with the letter G, H and I

The beautiful names below will influence your baby girl to become an important person in society.

Gail: Lively

Lively Gemma: Precious stone

Precious stone Gia: God is gracious

God is gracious Gina: Queen

Queen Gita: Song

Song Giulia: Youthful

Youthful Gloria: Gloria

Gloria Greta: Pearl

Pearl Gul: Flower

Flower Gyeong-Hui: Respect

Respect Gwendolyn: White ring

White ring Hachi: Eight; good luck

Eight; good luck Hao: Prosperous

Prosperous Haoran: Vastness

Vastness Haoyu: Vast universe

Vast universe Harsha: Happiness

Happiness Hee: A lotus

A lotus Hemakshi: Golden eyes

Golden eyes Heng: Steady and persistent

Steady and persistent Hideko: Splendid child

Splendid child Hien: Gentle and persevering

Gentle and persevering Hikari: Light

Light Hisa : Long-lasting

: Long-lasting Holea: Holy

Holy Hu: Tiger

Tiger Huan: Happiness

Happiness Hui Ying: One who is intelligent or bright

One who is intelligent or bright Hui: Clever

Clever Huian: The obedient one

The obedient one Huifang: The kind one

The kind one Huizhong: Wise and loyal

Wise and loyal Hwei-ru: Wise and intelligent

Wise and intelligent Hye: Graceful

Graceful Iliana: Bright

Bright Ilona: Light

Light Indah: Beauty

Beauty Izumi: Fountain, spring

Fountain, spring Indumathi: Moon

Moon Intan: Jewel

Jewel Inphone: A blessing from the Hindu goddess Indra

A blessing from the Hindu goddess Indra Iseul: Dew

Asian first names for females starting with the letter J

Asian names are rich in meaning and symbolism, and the names starting with the letter J for girls are no exception.

Ja: Attractive and fiery

Attractive and fiery Janya: Life

Life Jekaterina: Pure

Pure Jia Hao: Wonderful hero

Wonderful hero Jia: Beautiful

Beautiful Jiahui: One who is good

One who is good Jiao: Clever

Clever Jiaying: Household flourishing

Household flourishing Jie : Pure

: Pure Jihyun: Wisdom

Wisdom Jilpa: Life’s teacher

Life’s teacher Jin: Gold

Gold Jinal: Gift from God

Gift from God Jing: Stillness; luxuriance

Stillness; luxuriance Jingyi: Quiet harmony

Quiet harmony Jinhai: Golden sea

Golden sea Ji-yoon: Graceful

Graceful Ju: Daisy

Daisy Julissa: Unique and sweet

Unique and sweet Jun Jie: Outstanding

Outstanding Jun: Obedient and truthful

Common Asian girl names starting with the letters M, N and P

If you are looking to give your child a beautiful yet unmistakably Asian name, here are some excellent common Asian names for girls.

Meabh: Intoxicating

Intoxicating Mealla: Lightning

Lightning Mei Xing: A beautiful star

A beautiful star Mei: A charming girl

A charming girl Meihui: Great wisdom

Great wisdom Meili: Beautiful

Beautiful Meirong: Beautiful countenance

Beautiful countenance Meiying: Beautiful flower

Beautiful flower Mi Cha: Beautiful daughter

Beautiful daughter Mi-Hi: Joy

Joy Min: Someone with a sharp mind

Someone with a sharp mind Ming Yue: Bright moon

Bright moon Mingxia: Bright glow through the clouds

Bright glow through the clouds Mingzhu: Bright pearl

Bright pearl Mio: Pretty cherry blossom

Pretty cherry blossom Mi-Ok : Pretty pearl

: Pretty pearl Miyako: Beautiful March child

Beautiful March child Miyu: Beautiful moon

Beautiful moon Mochou: Free from sadness

Free from sadness Molly: Star of the sea

Star of the sea Morrígan: The great queen

The great queen Moubani: A flower

A flower Mu tan: Tree peony blossom

Tree peony blossom Myung-Hee: Brightness and pleasure

Brightness and pleasure Nalini: Represents grace and elegance.

Represents grace and elegance. Nandita: Joyful

Joyful Nari: Symbolizes purity and beauty

Symbolizes purity and beauty Natsuki: Summer hope

Summer hope Natsuko: Summer child

Summer child Neha: Love

Love Ngawang: Powerful speech

Powerful speech Nirmala: Pure

Pure Nisha: Nigh

Nigh Noi: Little

Little Noriko: Child of the law

Child of the law Ntsuab: Green

Green Nuan: Warmth

Warmth Panida: Beautiful land

Beautiful land Pari: Fairy

Fairy Parisa: Like a fairy

Like a fairy Park Ji-yoon: Beautiful wisdom

Beautiful wisdom Peiying: Beautiful and lively

Beautiful and lively Phoebe: Radiant

Radiant Ping: Peaceful

Peaceful Pooja: Worship

Worship Priya: Beloved

Beloved Purnima: Full moon

Beautiful Asian girl names starting with the letter R and S

Some names are remarkably beautiful regardless of the regions they are associated with. When naming a child, some people place a lot of weight on how nice the name sounds. Here is a collection of beautiful Asian names you can give your child.

Radha: Success

Success Rani: Queen

Queen Rashmi: Sunbeam

Sunbeam Rei: Elegant

Elegant Reiko: Beautiful child

Beautiful child Rina: Jasmine

Jasmine Rong: Flourishing

Flourishing Roshni: Light

Light Rumi: Beautiful and clarity

Beautiful and clarity Ruolan: Like an orchid

Like an orchid Sakae: It stands for prosperity

It stands for prosperity Sakiya: cherry fruit blossom or growing

cherry fruit blossom or growing Sanako: One who belongs to Sana

One who belongs to Sana Sanvi: Knowledge

Knowledge Saoirse: Freedom

Freedom Sarojini: Inside the lotus

Inside the lotus Sato: Sugar

Sugar Saura: Celestial

Celestial Sayo: A girl born in the night

A girl born in the night Seiko : Force and Truth

: Force and Truth Serika: It stands for a parsley flower

It stands for a parsley flower Setsuko: A temperate child

A temperate child Sheu-fuh: elegant phoenix

elegant phoenix Shigeko: Luxuriant

Luxuriant Shihong: All red

All red Shima: True intention

True intention Shino: Slender bamboo

Slender bamboo Shirushi: Evidence

Evidence Shizuko: Quiet One

Quiet One Shresth: Best among all children

Best among all children Sigu: Moral uprightness

Moral uprightness Siún: Peaceful

Peaceful Song: Pine tree

Pine tree Sudarshini: A beautiful lady

A beautiful lady Sukhi: Always at peace

Always at peace Suma: One who asks

One who asks Sumiko: Smart One

Smart One Suravi: The sun

The sun Suyin: Unadorned

Unadorned Suzuki: Bell tree

Unique Asian female names starting with the letter T, V, and W

Here are more names starting with the letters T, V, and W that you can use.

Takeshi: Fierce or warrior

Fierce or warrior Tala: Star

Star Tamiko: Child of Tami

Child of Tami Tanvi: Delicate

Delicate Taran: Rocky hill

Rocky hill Thang: Victory

Victory Thanh: Clear or bright

Clear or bright Tian: Heavenly

Heavenly Tomio: Treasured man

Treasured man Tung: Coniferous tree

Coniferous tree Tuyen: Angel

Angel Vanita: Woman

Woman Vara: Gift

Gift Veasna: Luckily

Luckily Vidya: Knowledge

Knowledge Vijaya: Victorious

Victorious Virote: Power

Power Vrinda: Tulsi

Tulsi Wai: Loving

Loving Wan: Graceful

Graceful Wei: Precious

Precious Wen: Cultured or elegant

Cultured or elegant Wing: Glory

Glory Wisteria: Wisteria flower

Popular Asian female names starting with the letter X

If you are looking for names starting with the letter X, consider the options below.

Xia: Glow of the sunrise

Glow of the sunrise Xian: Immortal

Immortal Xiang: Fragrant

Fragrant Xiao Chen: Dawn

Dawn Xiaoli: Little dawn

Little dawn Xiaosheng: Little birth

Little birth Xiaoyan: Little swallow

Little swallow Xiaoying : Hero

: Hero Xilin: Rare gem

Rare gem Xin Yan: Beauty

Beauty Xin Yi : Happy

: Happy Xin: Heart

Heart Xin Li: Wealth

Wealth Xing: Star

Star Xinyi: Faithful

Faithful Xiu: Graceful

Graceful Xiulan: An elegant orchid

An elegant orchid Xiuqing: Elegant and pure

Elegant and pure Xiuying: Brave

Brave Xuan: It stands for springtime

It stands for springtime Xue: Snow

Good Asian female names starting with the letter Y

Good names not only have a powerful meaning behind them but also evoke a sense of strength, courage, and independence. Check out the examples below.

Yayoi: Born in spring

Born in spring Yen: Swallow

Swallow Yeo: Mild

Mild Yerim: Standout

Standout Yet Kwai: Beautiful like a rose

Beautiful like a rose Yeva: The miracle of life

The miracle of life Yimei: Elegant

Elegant Yín: Silver

Silver Yoko: Child of the sun

Child of the sun Yon: Blossom

Blossom Yona: Dove

Dove Yoon: Shining

Shining Yorik o: Reliable child

o: Reliable child Yuhua: Jade flower

Jade flower Yuka: Good-scented

Good-scented Yuke: The moon

The moon Yumi: Archery bow

Archery bow Yuna: To be successful

To be successful Yuriko: Lily child

Lily child Yushan: Mountain

Mountain Yutsuko: Child of Yutso

Child of Yutso Yuzu: Citrus fruit

Citrus fruit Yzara: Princess

Princess Yzra: Divine protection

What are popular Asian female names used in the 1960s?

Some popular Asian female names in the 1960s varied by country and region. Here are a few examples:

Aoi: Hollyhock (Japanese)

Hollyhock (Japanese) Choon-hee: Spring girl (Korean)

Spring girl (Korean) Kyung-sook: Pure and clean (Korean)

Pure and clean (Korean) Le Thi: Courteous and polite (Vietnamese)

Courteous and polite (Vietnamese) Mei: Beautiful (Chinese)

Beautiful (Chinese) Ming: Bright (Chinese)

Bright (Chinese) Saengduen: Goodness and virtue (Thai)

Goodness and virtue (Thai) Sujata: Well-born (Indian)

Well-born (Indian) Xiaoling: Dawn bell (Chinese)

Dawn bell (Chinese) Yoko: Ocean child (Japanese)

What are the major regions in Asia?

Asia is the world's largest continent, and it is home to a broad range of ethnic groups. The major Asian regions and their respective countries include:

Region Country Central Asia Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan East Asia Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Mongolia, North Korea, and South Korea North Asia Russia, part of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, part of China Southeast Asia Burma, Cambodia, Laos, Peninsular Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, East Timor, Indonesia, East Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore West Asia Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cyprus, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, most of Turkey, and part of Egypt

The best Asian female names come from different countries in the vast continent. Some of those with amazing names include Japan, India, Korea, China, and Vietnam. Due to the different cultures and languages in Asian countries, the names carry different meanings.

