Top 30 Asian hairstyles: Trendy and creative hairstyles for Asian men to try

Asian hairstyles are varied and colourful, showing Asia's rich culture. They range from straight styles in East Asia to wavy styles in South Asia. Notable examples include Japan's "Hime Cut", Korea's "K-Pop" styles, and China's classic "Chignon". But with an extensive list to choose from, which are the trendiest Asian hairstyles?

Different variations of the male Asian hairstyles. Photo: @eason_chen1223, @issac_hairz, @suchiluv (modified by author)

Asia hairstyles are deeply rooted in the rich cultural tapestry of Asia. They are versatile and easily adaptable to suit any occasion. Whether a formal event or a casual day out, these styles continue to influence global hair trends.

30 Asian hairstyles for men

Asian male hairstyles offer a plethora of options that can enhance personal style while honouring cultural traditions. These styles provide a unique blend of tradition and modernity. From the structured precision of the classic bob cut to the edgy creativity of the spiked punk look, each hairstyle offers a distinct aesthetic appeal.

Male short Asian hairstyles

Asian men's short-length hairstyles are versatile and adaptable, ranging from the crew cut and low fade to the daring buzz cut. Other popular styles include the short Asian undercut.

1. Crew cut

The Crew Cut is displayed on two Asian men. Photo: @the_chop_shop_kichijoji (modified by author)

The crew cut fits many face shapes and hair types and can be styled differently. The style is seen as professional and timeless, and it's suitable for work and sports.

2. Low fade

The low fade hairstyle design. Photo: @masbritish (modified by author)

The basic idea of the low fade is to have a fade with a short indent on the sides while having longer hair towards the top. The stylist starts with a size zero cut on the sides, up to the ears.

3. Induction buzz cut

A man showcases the induction buzz cut. Photo: @rino_koi

This haircut involves trimming the hair very short, almost to the scalp, creating a neat and clean look. The sides are faded high to give a more dramatic and sporty appearance.

4. Ceasar cut

An Asian male model with a ceaser cut hairstyle. Photo: @lacuo_zhen (modified by author)

The Caesar haircut is a short style that is cut the same length all around and brushed forward. It is a classic loved by men worldwide due to its low maintenance and neat appearance.

5. The classic Japanese pompadour

The classic pompadour haircut. Photo: @uncle_jefff (modified by author)

This hairstyle involves combing the hair back and up to create a voluminous "pomp" on top. This classic version leaves the sides a little longer.

6. Short Asian undercut

The short Asian undercut hairstyle. Photo: @haru_barbershop (modified by author)

The short Asian undercut is a trendy hairstyle with short sides and a longer top. It started in Asian cities like Tokyo and Seoul and is popular among young people for its relaxed yet classy look. It can be styled in different ways and suits various hair types and face shapes.

7. Short spiky hair

The spiky hair is a cool hairstyle with short hair styled upwards. It's a creative and diverse hairstyle ideal for both work and sports.

Asian men's medium-length hairstyles

Asian men's medium-length hairstyles range from the stylish faux hawk to the slicked back with mid fade. Other popular Asian haircuts include the classic slicked back, the bro-flow, and the top knot undercut.

1. Bro flow

Top bro flow Asian hairstyle. Photo: @the.hairbender (modified by author)

The bro flow is a versatile and laid-back hairstyle ideal for thick and plentiful hair. It features long, soft layers that flow backwards, giving it a relaxed and natural look and framing the face well, drawing attention to the eyes.

2. Half mohawk with a fade

The faux hawk is a versatile haircut inspired by the classic mohawk. It's customisable and features a shorter back that lengthens towards the top.

3. Sassy quiff with drop fade

A model with a blue suit and pull neck displays the quiff hairstyle with a drop fade. Photo: @yoga_barber_ (modified by author)

This sophisticated style features a drop fade and a longer top. The result is a trendy, polished hairdo ideal for a casual or an official setting.

4. Slicked back with mid fade

The slicked back with mid fade hairstyle. Photo: @slickstreetbarbers

Styling a slicked-back mid-fade haircut can vary depending on the individual's hair length and type. However, it generally involves using a gel or pomade for hold and shine and combing the hair back repetitively.

5. Classic slicked-back haircut

The classic slicked-back hairstyle. Photo: @slickstreetbarbers

The classic slicked back features a glossy, gelled slicked back with whitewall sides. It features a neat, classic tapered cut.

6. Layered two-block haircut

The layered two-block haircut design. Photo: @rogerbarber_1995 (modified by author)

The layered two-block haircut features an undercut on the sides and back with longer hair on top. The result is a classy and youthful layered cut.

7. Top knot undercut

A showcase of the top knot undercut by two male models. Photo: @hadi_gilanii, @ds.barbershop (modified by author)

The top knot undercut features long hair on top, ending at the crown, with the undercut beginning high on the sides. The long hair on top is then tied into a top knot, creating a strong disconnect between the volume on top and the temples.

8. Jimin's (BTS) pink hair with bangs

Jimin from BTS showcases his pink hair with bangs. Photo: @treasure_destinyboy (modified by author)

The pink hue is not just a bold fashion statement but also a symbol of Jimin's willingness to experiment and push boundaries in his self-expression. Whether on stage or off, Jimin's pink hair with bangs never fails to captivate fans worldwide.

Asian men's long hairstyle

Asian men's long hairstyles are known for their versatility and style. These hairstyles range from the Asian man bun to the classical Samurai hairstyle.

1. Asian man bun

Two men showcase the Asian man bun hairstyle. Photo: @steveterada, @manbun87 (modified by author)

The man-bun features hair grasped and tied in the form of a bun at the crown. You can rock the man bun with different variations.

2. Long hair undercut

The Asian long hair undercut involves keeping the crown hair long. The undercut can be styled in various ways, making it suitable for any event.

3. Samurai hairstyle (chonmage)

This distinctive hairstyle pays homage to Japan's rich cultural heritage. It's a harmonious fusion of discipline and style, embodying a sense of tradition and cultural pride deeply rooted in Japanese history.

4. Asian mallet with long curls

Asian long curls showcased with black hair. Photo: @ak_bodia (modified by author)

The Asian long curls hairstyle involves keeping the hair long and styling it into loose, flowing curls. The curls can be achieved naturally or with the help of curling tools.

5. Long man dreadlocks

An Asian man displays his long-man dreadlocks. Photo: @thecavebarber (modified by author)

The Asian long-man braids involve splitting your hair into two parts and creating two long braids that you can place on your shoulders.

6. Long straight hair

Two Asian men showcase their long, straight hair. Photo: @yb.film, @itsgeolee (modified by author)

Long, straight hair is characterised by its length and sleek, smooth texture. It falls directly due to its weight and lack of curls or waves.

Korean layered haircuts

Korean layered haircuts showcase the diversity and creativity inherent in hairstyling. Notable styles include the mullet, curtain bangs and Asian bangs.

1. Korean bowl cut

This retro style features a straight fringe and evenly cut hair around the sides and back. It is a preferred choice for many people for its low-maintenance appeal.

2. Kim Tae-hyung mop-top

The mop-top hairstyle features hair typically cut straight around, falling over the ears and onto the forehead, resembling the mop strands, hence the name.

3. Korean bleached buzz cut

The Korean bleached buzz cut. Photo: @hivesalon (modified by author)

The Korean bleached buzz cut is a modern and unique take on the classic buzz cut. It features dyed hair in a light and instantly noticeable hue to give the hairstyle a bold and edgy look.

4. Korean side part with fringe

A model showcases the side part haircut with a fringe. Photo: @sonsangyeon.id

This style features a fringe that frames the face, highlights the features, and elevates a superficial cut, giving you a modern edge.

5. Korean mullet

The Korean mullet hairstyle. Photo: @crownbarber

The Korean mullet haircut, also known as the "wolf cut" in Korea, is characterised by short hair on the sides and longer hair on the back.

6. Milk tea hairstyle

A model showcases the milk tea hairstyle in public. Photo: @99_dansonchea

The warm and creamy tones of milk tea inspire the "Milk Tea" hair trend. The colours are usually a blend of light browns and blondes, creating a soft and subtle look.

7. Korean undercut

Man rocking the Korean undercut hairstyle. Photo: @barberyee_hairstyle, @nitchaphern (modified by author)

The Korean undercut features short hair on the sides and longer hair on the top. It is an ideal design for work and outings.

8. Curly Korean fade

The curly Korean fade is a tapered haircut that gradually blends the hair on the sides and back shorter. Its stand-out feature is the curly hair.

9. Korean curtain bangs

Korean curtain bangs are a popular hairstyle that adds a flattering face-framing element to any style. Curtain bangs are typically cut at an angle, short in the middle and gradually getting longer towards the ears.

Asian hairstyles for men have become increasingly popular in the global fashion scene. These styles range from the classic slick back and side part to contemporary trends like the Korean-inspired two-block cut and the Japanese-inspired pompadour.

