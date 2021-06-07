25 incredible box braids men's hairstyles that will upgrade your style

In fashion and grooming, men's hairstyles have evolved into an art form, seamlessly fusing tradition with modernity. One design that has grown in popularity is the men's box braids. The hairstyle is evidence of the evolution of men's hair as a canvas for self-expression and creativity. Discover some trendy box braids men's hairstyles for a fresh look.

Different variations of the box braids men's hairstyles at a salon. Photo: @trenza_enmeris on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Box braids hairstyle consists of three-strand plaits where a particular section of the hair is divided into three parts and intertwined. The design gets its name from the square-shaped hair divisions. The hairdo uses synthetic or natural hair extensions to achieve a longer and fuller look.

Box braids men's hairstyle

Male box braids have become popular, offering a distinctive look alongside cornrows, twists, and other weaving styles. You can achieve this style using either your natural hair or synthetic extensions.

What are the best box braids for men's hairstyles? Here are some awesome box braid hairstyle variations to upgrade your look.

1. Short box braids men's hairstyle

Short box braids men's hairstyle. Photo: @bossdiamonddreadsbyshe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This box braids men's short hair variation can use natural hair or synthetic extensions, offering a clean, polished, low-maintenance appearance. A variation of the medium plaits, this is the perfect option if you have short hair and want a fashionable hairstyle.

2. Long box braids for men

Long and neat box braids on a man's head at a salon. Photo: @houseofbraid on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you interested in box braids for men with long hair? Long plaits offer a striking and versatile hairstyle. The weaving, often achieved with extensions, provides a masculine yet stylish look while serving as a protective shield for the scalp.

3. Curved box braids

The curved or wavy box braids men's hairstyle. Photo: @braidenvy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Curves are created by making standard box plaits and arranging them in a curved or wave-like pattern. This style adds an organised and visually appealing twist to traditional braids.

4. Designed box weaves

Designer zig zag men's box braids. Photo: @braidsbyaj_33 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Designed box weaves involve incorporating creative patterns or designs within your plaits. Skilled stylists can add intricate designs like zig-zags or unique weaving techniques, offering a colourful and distinctive look.

5. Box braids and undercut

Box braids with an undercut. Photo: @_barberjules, @beautyloungecardiff on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the most popular box braids for men? The undercut with plaits is a worthy contender. The coiffuer combines an undercut haircut with plaiting on top. The undercut is typically short and can be paired with various lengths and types of box plaits, creating a trendy and edgy appearance.

6. High-top box braids

High-top box braids men's hairstyle. Photo: @sasha.fearless on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The high-top plait is characterised by tall and upright hair weaving. The unique design makes a bold statement and sets you apart from the crowd. This kind of hairdo is stylable in various methods, including as a ponytail or a high-top fade variation.

7. Straight hair box plaits

Box braids with straight hair. Photo: @braidenvy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Also known as box braids with straight hair, this plait design involves dividing the hair into consecutive sections and weaving them. This style offers a classic plaited look with clean, uniform lines.

8. Flat-top braids

Flat-top box braids. Photo: @dpmrfreestyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Depending on your choice, flat-top plaits can be pulled into an updo or swept off to the side. All you need to do is invest in some quality elastics. With that, you could change your hairstyle into several other styles.

9. Box braids with fade

The trendy men's hairstyle comprises pairing your coiffure with a faded haircut. The fade can vary from low to high, offering a stylish contrast and enhancing the overall look. In addition, you can pick from all the best types of fades, including low, mid, high, bald, and drop fades.

10. Ponytail box braids

Ponytail box braids or man buns. Photo: @iitzellz_braiidz_ on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With ponytail plaits, you can gather your extended box plaits into a stylish ponytail, creating a polished and classy appearance suitable for various occasions. The design is ideal for long natural hair or added synthetic extensions.

11. Thin box braids men

Thin box braids for men. Photo: @Braids N shine on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thin box braids are slim plaits that can be styled in various ways. It differs from big and medium-sized plaits and tiny weaves in small square sections. The advantage is that you can have up to three or four rows on your head. You can even style it into buns or ponytails.

12. Cornrows with box braids

Cornrows are a classic choice for men's hairstyles. You can achieve this look by creating cornrows plaits. It's a clean, firm, and fashionable style that's easy to maintain.

13. Edgy box braids

Edgy box braids with loose connections to the scalp. Photo: @styled.by.bry on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Edgy plaits differ from traditional ones in the manner of weaving. Unlike other types of box plaits, these styles are loose from the root of the hair. Therefore, you need to add an edge control to lay the edges of the hair neatly.

14. Men's casual braids

Men's casual box braids hairstyle. Photo: @minibraidinglounge on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This simple hairstyle is achieved with natural hair and requires no extensions or synthetic weave. Sometimes referred to as feathered hair, it's a low-maintenance and straightforward choice.

15. Jumbo men's box braids

Jumbo men's box braids. Photo: @starmountlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jumbo plaits or men's big box braids are characterised by larger, thicker, and more noticeable plaits than regular or smaller-sized versions. They provide a striking and low-maintenance option for those looking to protect their natural hair while making a fashion statement.

16. Box braids with beads for men

Whether your hair is long or short, add some beads to make it look fabulous after braiding. Adding colourful beads and cowries to the tip of the hair makes it more stylish and attractive. You can weave them into a twist or pair the look with a skin haircut.

17. Undercut and beard style

Box braid with an undercut and a beard. Photo: @neycibraids, @tori_rx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The undercut and beard variation is among box braids men's hairstyles that never go out of fashion. Similar to the undercut with plaits, this style incorporates a beard for a coordinated and bold appearance.

18. Wavy box braids with locks

Wavy box braids men's hairstyles with dreadlocks. Photo: @Haitian with locks on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wavy plaited dreadlocks are a great choice if you prefer wavy patterns over straight ones. Braided dreadlocks added to the ends of the box plaits create a unique and beautiful texture.

19. Box braids with buns

Box braids with man buns. Photo: @bobby_scissor_hands on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You plait the box plaits to achieve the desired bun length in this hairstyle variation. The effect allows easy styling into high or low buns, blending convenience with style.

20. Knotless box braids for men

The knotless men's box braid hairstyle. Photo: @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The knotless design is modern, knot-free, gentle, and stylish. This technique starts at the root without knots, offering comfort and a seamless appearance. Ideal for sensitive scalps, these plats maintain versatility in length and style.

21. Bridge box braids

Are you a man looking for a spectacular hairstyle to keep all heads turning in your direction? For a stunning and attention-grabbing hairstyle, opt for a bridge-like design. It will turn heads and make a lasting impression on your next special occasion.

22. Individual box braids

Individual box braid men's hairstyle. Photo: @styles_by_feliciaw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Individual plaits, or single braids, are perfect for men who prefer a simple, clean, and chic appearance. This coiffure design is ideal for men seeking simplicity.

23. Triangle box braids for men

The triangle design is a unique variation of classic box plaits. They involve braiding hair into triangular sections, creating a structured, geometric appearance that tapers towards the ends. This style offers a fresh twist on traditional plaits while allowing for creative and personalised looks.

24. Undefined patterns

Embrace creativity by opting for undefined designs within your box plaits. This unique approach to styling makes you the centre of attention and a conversation starter.

25. Longer stripes with buns

Half box braids combined with top knot men's hairstyle. Photo: @indiandreadlocks on Facebook (modified by artist)

Source: UGC

Longer lines with buns combine a haircut with extended braids, offering a stylish contrast. The longer lines with buns are ideal for men with long hair. The design allows versatility; you can style it into buns, enhancing convenience and flair.

How long do men's box braids last?

According to British GQ, the braid styles can last two weeks to a month, depending on the maintenance. One reason is that the hair keeps growing, and the braids are close to the head. The regrowth makes the hairdo look untidy.

Box braids men's hairstyles are not only cost-effective but also low-maintenance. These versatile plaits offer long-lasting wear, allowing you to switch up protective styles to suit your preference. Whether you prefer them loose, tied up, pulled back, or fashioned into a stylish ponytail, men's box braids provide a range of fashionable options for effortless styling.

Yen.com.gh published about trending men's braid hairstyles. Men's braid hairstyles include cornrows, box plaits and plaited dreads. They are trendy, easy to maintain and fashionable.

Men's braid hairstyles have grown in popularity over the years. They are loved for their appearance and low maintenance costs. But which men's braid designs are available?

Source: YEN.com.gh