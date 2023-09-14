Have you ever encountered several dashboard symbols and wondered what they meant? You'll be glad to know you are not alone. Many drivers have experienced signs on their dashboards, some of which are easier to understand than others. But what exactly do they mean? Here is a comprehensive guide on Toyota dashboard symbols and lights.

Toyota is one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers. The company manufactures many models, including SUVs, crossovers, pickup trucks, luxury vehicles, and buses. Land Cruiser, Prado, Crown, Lexus, Tacoma, and Corolla are some of the company's well-known brands.

Toyota dashboard warning light colours

Toyota colour-codes the warning lights based on the severity of the problem, with green reflecting the current system in use and yellow indicating something faulty. The colour red indicates that there is a major, potentially dangerous problem with the vehicle.

Toyota dashboard symbols and lights

Toyota dashboard symbols and lights include standard indications and warning lights that alert the driver about the different operations of the vehicles. They range from the most basic indicators to crucial ones. Below is a list of various symbols with definitions and interpretations.

Check engine light

What is the most serious warning light in a vehicle? The check engine or engine malfunction light is one of your dashboard's most dangerous warning indicators. It is an indication of possible or severe engine damage. Common causes of the check engine light include a failing catalytic converter, faulty MAF sensors, fouled spark plugs or loose gas caps.

The brake system warning light

The brake system indicator means the hydraulic fluid (brake fluid) in the master cylinder is low. It can also mean the parking or hand brake is engaged.

ABS warning light

The Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) warning indicator means either a malfunctioning ABS module, low levels in the fluid reservoir, broken wheel speed sensors, or the ABS is off.

Electric Power Steering (EPS) system indicator

The EPS system warning light suggests a problem with the battery or alternator. The problem can also occur if you recently jump-started your car or unplugged the battery.

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) light

A DPF warning light indicates that your particulate filter is clogged. Causes include malfunctioning exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve, exhaust and injection systems issues and broken glow plugs. In addition, using the incorrect type of oil can cause the DPF warning light to illuminate.

Fuel filter warning light

A flashing fuel light indicator suggests water infiltration in the fuel filter. If the light does not flash, the filter is dirty and needs replacement.

The engine coolant temperature indicator

The engine coolant indicator signifies low coolant levels, resulting in the engine overheating. Causes include a system leak or a head gasket failure.

Oil pressure indicator

The oil warning light indicates that the engine oil pressure has dropped to an unsafe level. The indicator activates due to very low or no oil in your engine. Causes include large oil leaks, lack of frequent oil changes or blocked oil filters.

Battery charge warning light

The red battery indicator indicates a problem with your alternator, battery, or another charging system component. Causes include a broken alternator belt, damaged battery cells, or a malfunctioning alternator.

Rear differential lock warning light

This indicator signals that the rear differential lock is engaged and that you should keep below five miles per hour or eight kilometres per hour. A blinking red light with an X means the rear diff is trying to lock, while a solid red light means it is locked.

Airbag warning light

The airbag SRS warning light indicates a problem in the system. It suggests one or more airbags may not inflate in a collision. Common reasons include faulty sensors and loose or corroded connections.

Lane departure warning light

The lane departure indicator means the vehicle is driving out of its current lane without signalling. The warning is usually a flashing indicator or beeps from the corresponding side.

Pre-crash safety (PCS) warning light

Toyota developed the PCS to activate in the event of an accident. However, the warning light may illuminate if the vehicle hits road debris. Furthermore, constant exposure to harsh weather and moisture might cause sensor failure, resulting in the Pre-collision system light turning on.

FAQs

What is the key warning on a Toyota? It indicates a security fault code. This light glows when the vehicle control modules detect somebody cranking the ignition with a key not programmed to the car. It also signifies an error in the security protocol of the vehicle's security system. What are the warning signs on the dashboard of a car? They comprise green, yellow and red indicators. Green indicates good, while yellow signals that something is not functioning correctly. Red indicates imminent danger or a serious problem. What does the Toyota symbol mean? The overlapping perpendicular ovals inside the outer oval represent the letter T for the brand. The outside oval represents the globe that accepts Toyota. What do Toyota dashboard symbols with yellow light symbolise? Yellow light indicates that something is broken and needs attention. What does the Toyota dashboard with an exclamation point symbol mean? It is an indicator that there is an issue with the tire pressure. What do the Toyota dashboard symbols with two arrows mean? It is an indicator that you have activated your turn signals. What do the Toyota dashboard BSM symbols mean? It is the blind spot monitor. The BSM is a green indicator that alerts the driver of a vehicle in the blind spot of your mirrors.

Above is a comprehensive guide on Toyota dashboard symbols and lights. The symbols and lights signify various issues with the car and the leading causes.

