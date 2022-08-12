What are the most dangerous bridges in the world? A list of 20 most terrifying

Bridges are a fundamental part of human history. In ancient times, one would build a bridge whenever one wanted to cross a physical obstacle. Over time, the skillset and sophistication of humans have grown a hundredfold, and human beings have managed to build passages over obstacles that many would have considered difficult or impossible to cross. However, crossing bridges sometimes requires a lot of courage. Take a look at some of the most dangerous bridges in the world.

Most dangerous bridges in the world. Photo: @rambling_in_the_woods, @iky_lens, @inf93_real_estate, @bestylish.travel on Instagram (modified by author)

There are many bridge designs, each serving a different purpose. When building a bridge, the design is chosen depending on factors such as the function of the bridge, the nature of the terrain where the bridge is constructed, the materials used to make it, and the funds available. Sometimes these factors come together and result in a bridge that looks daunting to cross.

20 of the most dangerous bridges in the world

Where's the most dangerous bridge in the world? The title of most dangerous is difficult to bestow on any one bridge, given that what is dangerous to one person could be less scary to someone else. However, many concur that these 20 bridges are the scariest of all.

1. Hussaini Hanging Bridge, Pakistan

People crossing the Hussaini Hanging Bridge, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. Photo: AlexGcs

Behold, the most dangerous bridge in the world. The Hussaini Bridge hangs at 2,600 m (100ft) height and is 194 m long. The village inhabitants constructed the bridge between 1966 and 1977 after their previous bridge was washed away in a flood.

Over time the bridge has evolved and has become a tourist attraction, with people travelling worldwide to see the most dangerous bridge. The bridge sports planks with wide gaps in them and rotten ropes holding it all together.

2. Suspension bridge on the Trift glacier, Switzerland

Trift Bridge, Gadmen, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. Photo: AdakauskasM

Built in 2004, the Trift bridge is the perfect place to see the Thrift glacier in all of its splendour. However, in 2009, the bridge was replaced by a more secure one, which remains daunting for even the bravest travellers. The Trift bridge is one of the longest cable suspension bridges in the world, with a length of 170 meters and a height of 100 meters.

3. Living Roots Bridges of Meghalaya, India

Living Root Bridge, Meghalaya, India, Asia. Photo: Dinodia Photo

The Living Root Bridges are unique bridges formed by tree shaping. They are usually found in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The roots are made from the aerial roots of the Indian rubber tree by the tribes who live on both sides of the river.

To guide it across the river, the roots are wrapped around a framework of bamboo or palm stems. Living root bridges can grow over 20 m long and are unsafe to walk on due to how slippery they are. The roots are, however, stable due to the regenerating abilities of the trees.

4. Langkawi Sky Bridge, Malaysia

Amazing cable bridge over the tropical rainforest island landscape in Langkawi, Malaysia. Photo: 35007

The Langkawi Sky Bridge is the longest curved bridge in the world. Langkawi is 125 meters long and is located on top of Machinchang Mountain. Given that the bridge needs the support of a crane, many find crossing it dangerous. The short railings don't help matters. However, the views down the length of the bridge make the trip worth it.

5. Royal Gorge Bridge, USA

The beautiful Royal Gorge Bridge near Canon City in Colorado. Photo: Narawon

The tallest suspension bridge in the United States, the Royal Gorge Bridge spans 955 ft over the Arkansas River. The Colorado landmark was built of steel and timber as an attraction site rather than a transit route. If you are not afraid of heights, you will get a breathtaking view of the gorge beneath the bridge.

The Royal Gorge was the tallest bridge in the world until 2001 when the Liuguanghe Bridge in China took over the crown.

6. Eshima Ohashi Bridge, Japan

The Eshima Ohashi Bridge in Japan. Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com

The Eshima Ohashi Grand Bridge in Japan, also known as the Rollercoaster Bridge, is one of the steepest bridges in the world. The bridge is 1700 meters long and stands at a height of 44.7 meters, and connects the cities of Matsue and Sakaiminato.

7. Capilano Suspension Bridge, Canada

Tourists on Capilano Suspension Bridge and Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, North America. Photo: Peter Adams

The Capilano Suspension bridge is suspended more than 70 meters above the meandering Capilano River and stretches for 137 meters. It is a narrow bridge with railings to hold on to. The bridge, built in 1889, gets around 800,000 visitors per year.

8. Kakum Canopy Walk, Ghana

Kakum Canopy Walk is a narrow wood plank with ropes put together over the abyss. It is located in a jungle portion of Ghana, and the swinging motion is enough to give you an adrenaline rush if you are brave enough to climb the bridge.

9. Hanging Bridge of Ghasa, Nepal

Hanging Bridge of Ghasa, Nepal. Photo: Boy_Anupong

The Ghasa Hanging Bridge is a long suspension bridge that is 135 meters high and 343 meters long. It is mostly used to transport livestock from one side to the other, which served to reduce traffic congestion. Despite its appearance as an unsafe bridge, many pedestrians still use the wobbly bridge.

10. U Bein Bridge, Myanmar

Silhouette Of Locals Walking On Ubein Bridge Against Orange Sky. Photo: Sunny Merindo

The U Bein Bridge is a wooden footbridge across Taungthaman Lake in Mandalay, Myanmar. The fixture was built in 1851 and has 1,086 teakwood pillars extending into the lake. The bridge is considered dangerous given that the teakwood pillars are steadily decaying.

Many climbers fear the bridge may collapse one day if repairs are not made. However, despite the deteriorating state of the bridge, it is an amazing sight when the sun sets behind it and casts its golden light over the lake.

11. Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Northern Ireland

Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge is a rope suspension bridge near Ballintoy, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Photo: Peter Unger

The Carrick-a-Rede bridge is used to access a small beautiful island in Northern Ireland. The structure is built at 30 meters and is 20 meters long. The rope bridge was built to allow fishermen to suspend their fishing nets in the water between the mainland and Carrick Island. However, it is considered scary because of its swinging motion.

12. Aiguille du Midi bridge, French Alps

The Aiguille du Midi footbridge. Chamonix needles, Mont Blanc, Haute-Savoie, Alps, France. Photo: AlenaPaulus

This structure is a short bridge connecting two mountains at the top of the Mont Blanc Massif. The bridge has glass floors, and the stunning view from over 3840 meters high is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. The bridge can be accessed by a cable car, the world's highest vertical ascent cable car.

13. Puente de Ojuela, Mexico

People crossing the Puente de Ojuela in Mexico. Photo: pixabay.com

Puente de Ojuela was built in 1898 and became a tourist attraction in 1991 when visitors started joining tours of the Ojuela ghost town. Unfortunately, the bridge qualifies as one of the scariest bridges in the world to cross by foot because it sways and squeaks when crossing.

14. Monkey Bridges, Vietnam

Monkey bridge in one of the many canals in Mekong Delta in Viet Nam. Photo: BremecR

The Monkey Bridges are a unique type of bridge found in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam. The aptly named bridge got its name due to the position one has to take to get across. You must bend over like a monkey to maintain your balance to get through to the river's other side.

The bridges are made of one piece of bamboo log with only one railing built by the residents. So while getting across the bridge is taxing for tourists, it is just a daily routine for locals.

15. Seven Mile Bridge, Florida

Marathon Island and Seven Mile Bridge. Photo: Atlantide Phototravel

What is the tallest bridge in Florida? The Seven Mile Bridge is a Florida landmark located in the Atlantic Ocean in the Florida Keys. Seven Mile Bridge was formerly an old railway bridge devastated by the Donna hurricane in 1935. It was restored and used for vehicular traffic until 1982, when the new Seven Mile Bridge, one of the biggest in the world, opened.

16. Musou Tsuribashi Bridge, Japan

The Musou Tsuribashi bridge. Photo: pixabay.com

The Musou Tsuribashi bridge is commonly recognized as Japan's most dangerous suspension bridge. The structure is 144 meters long and made solely of wires and thin boards. The bridge is difficult to reach as you need to climb a steep mountain using a network of chains embedded in the stone.

Since the structure has not gotten maintenance over the years, crossing it is extremely risky, and there are signs advising against that.

17. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, Louisiana

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Aerial. Photo: Art Wager

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is made of two parallel bridges running directly through the lake's heart. The bridges connect the cities of Mandeville and Metairie to New Orleans.

Is the bridge dangerous? Unfortunately, yes, the causeway is not only famous for its convenience and its beauty. It is also famous for the tragic accidents that have taken place throughout its history. Lake Pontchartrain bridge deaths are caused by collisions on either of the bridges.

18. Mackinac Bridge, Michigan

The lights of the Mackinac Bridge come on at sunset. The Mackinac Bridge stretches from Michigan's lower penninsula to the upper penninsula over Great Lakes Huron and Michigan. Photo: Kim Kozlowski

The Mackinac Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Straits of Mackinac, connecting the Upper and Lower peninsulas of the city of Michigan. The famous bridge spans 8,038 meters, making it the longest suspension bridge between anchorages in the Western Hemisphere. So, when did the Mackinac bridge collapse? Fortunately, the bridge still stands to this day.

19. The Rainbow Bridge, Texas

The Rainbow Bridge, Texas. Photo: @akira, pixabay.com

What is the scariest bridge in Texas? When the Rainbow Bridge was completed in 1938, it was the second tallest bridge in America. For decades, drivers would use two thin lanes for 18-wheelers in both directions. Fortunately, it was renovated to use two lan es for one-way traffic.

20. Vitim River Bridge, Siberia

This Siberian Bridge was built in the 1980s and is only 15 meters high and 570 meters long. At only 1.8 meters, it is barely wide enough to hold one car and lacks railings, making it one of the most dangerous bridges in the world to cross.

Do you know the most dangerous bridges in the world? These 20 bridges are the ones to avoid if you are not much of a risk taker and the ones to embrace if you like a challenge.

