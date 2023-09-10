A quarry explosion in Ghana's Shama district has led to fears of multiple casualties

A video showing extensive debris and rescue efforts has saddened many netizens after it was shared on social media

This incident echoes a tragic event that occurred in January 2022 when a motorcycle collided with a truck carrying explosives near Bogoso, resulting in multiple explosions and widespread destruction

An explosion at a quarry in the Shama district of the Western Region has left many individuals feared dead, according to reports.

A video shared on TV3 Ghana's Facebook page depicted significant debris at the scene, where bystanders rushed to aid potential survivors and recover salvageable items.

Similar explosion happened at Appiatse community in 2022

This tragic event follows a similar incident that transpired on January 20, 2022, in the vicinity of Appiatse community, near Bogoso, located approximately 300 kilometers west of Ghana's capital, Accra.

The earlier explosion was triggered when a motorcycle came into contact with a truck transporting explosives en route to a gold mine in Bogoso.

The initial blast drew community members to the scene, only for a second explosion to occur shortly thereafter. This secondary explosion resulted in the destruction of numerous structures, compounding the devastation.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the Shama district explosion

The recent explosion in the Shama district, shared by TV3 Ghana, has got social media users worried about the hazards associated with such activities and the potential consequences for both human lives and property.

Peter Sarkodie said:

Again....hmmmm.....it will happen again because,the report on the 1st one has been kept by someone in authority,so measures that would have been put in place to prevent future occurrence is in someone's house....human beings dying like chicks and it's normal...

EA Paul mentioned:

We cried over the last explosion at Apiatse and went to bed, what a country

Paakwesi Indum Junior stated:

I keep on saying this, we are not save under this NPP nkwaseafoc no nsam. If you reply me, I will come for you.

Nana West DreamBig added:

They said if you see fire in your neighbors home then you fetch water to prepare just incase. God help us

Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson commented:

We don't learn. Committee would be set-up, benefits from it and come out with their usual rhetorics--noise. The annoying thing is upon all the quarrying the place is underdeveloped

Appiatse reconstruction project makes impressive progress after massive explosion

Meanwhile, efforts to reconstruct Appiatse are progressing steadily, with the commissioning of the redeveloped community slated for November.

At least 540 units of houses have been earmarked for construction, which will be funded by the Appiatse Support Fund.

Source: YEN.com.gh