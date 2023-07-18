If you are a car lover, you can agree that some vehicle brands offer more luxury than others. Generally, you might justify the costs of these car brands by the output, comfort and safety they offer. But among them all, which are the most expensive car brands to maintain?

Audi, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz and a Porsche logos. Photo: Artur Widak, Oli SCARFF, Artur Widak, Allison Dinner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The most expensive car brands to maintain include some of the top luxury brands in the market. These cars are renowned for their comfort, class and performance, but maintaining them is costly. But one advantage of owning one is the resale value, which can increase if you keep yours in optimal condition.

Most expensive car brands to maintain

If you think your car costs you a lot to preserve, wait until you discover the prices of some luxury brands. What is the most expensive car in the world to maintain? Here are ten expensive car brands to repair.

Bugatti

The Bugatti Chiron at a photoshoot in Knebworth House, Hertfordshire. Photo: Martyn Lucy

Source: Getty Images

The Bugatti is among the most expensive brands to maintain and repair. The Bugatti Chiron has an annual service fee of $11,500. The Chiron's extensive service overhaul is in the fourth year costing $34,000, as Bugatti offers four years of free maintenance services for new cars.

In addition, the manufacturer recommends a tyre change every five years, which costs $8,450. What is Bugatti's most expensive car? According to Motor Trend, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the most expensive, costing $18.9 million.

Ram

RAM 2500 Heavy Duty or Power Wagon at the Canadian International Autoshow. Photo: Roberto Machado Noa

Source: Getty Images

The Ram is among the most expensive cars to maintain. The heavy-duty truck will cost you $778 in the first year, but by year ten, the annual fee will be around $4,889. The total 10-year cost of maintenance is between $25,134 and $25,844.

Ram 2500 will cost around $25,464 in maintenance and repair in its first ten years. Per the industry average of heavy-duty models, it exceeds the expected figure by $11,131 and has a 79.2% chance of needing a major repair.

Porsche

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupé is displayed at the 112th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

The Porsche maintenance costs are around $734 for year one and $4,745 for year ten. The average ten-year price of Porsche is an estimated $22,075, which is more than the industry average for luxury vehicles by $10,031.

In addition, a brand-new Porsche has a 51% chance of needing repair during the first ten-year purchase period.

BMW

BMW X4 luxury crossover SUV on display at Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

BMW models are among the most expensive brands to repair and maintain, with average costs of $19,312 during the first ten years of service. The BMW exceeds the ten-year cost by $7,268 per the industry average.

During its first year of service, the BMW averages around $610 annually. The figure increases as you hit the ten-year mark at $4,207 annually.

Land Rover

Land Rover Defender 90 4X4 SUV at Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

Land Rover is a luxury and performance model that costs around $656 to maintain per year. In ten years of service, the brand costs an average of $18,569 in maintenance and repairs. Compared to the industry average of similar brands, it costs $6,525 more.

Jaguar

Jaguar F-Type R coupe sports car at Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

Jaguar is among the most expensive models to maintain at $597 annually. The price increases to $3,774 annually when the car hits the ten-year mark. Therefore the ten-year average of Jaguar brand models is an estimated $17,636, which is $5,592 more than the industry average of similar brands.

Mercedes-Benz

The S-Class at its world premiere at the "Factory 56". Photo: Silas Stein

Source: Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz is among the top expensive luxury car brands in the world. The luxury brand has an average annual cost of $566 in the first year, with a significant repair probability of 3.70%. During the brand's first ten years of service, Mercedes-Benz will average $15,986 for maintenance and repair costs.

Volvo

Volvo cars are offered for sale at a dealership in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

The Volvo is a luxury brand with an annual average of $474 in maintenance and repairs in the first year of service. The car is reliable compared to other luxury brands, with a 3.14% significant reparability probability in the first year, increasing to 30.46% over time.

However, the brand's annual maintenance increased to around $2,516 annually in ten years. Therefore, Volvo averages $13,513 for care/repair in the first ten years of service.

Cadillac

Cadillac vehicles are offered for sale at the Zeigler Cadillac of Lincolnwood dealership in Lincolnwood, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

Cadillac models are some of the most popular luxury brands on the market. The US brand costs an average of $13,406 to repair or maintain in the first ten years of service. Compared to similar expensive ones in its class, Cadillac exceeds the costs by $1,362.

Audi

King Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, travel down The Mall, in their chauffeur-driven Audi A8 car, in London, England. Photo: Max Mumby

Source: Getty Images

Audi is among the world's most popular and most expensive car brands. The model costs $445 to repair and maintain during the first year of service, which increases to $2,487 in the tenth year. On average, Audi costs around $13,222 in maintenance and service during their first ten years.

What is the most expensive car in the world?

The most expensive automobile in the world is the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, priced at $28 million. Rolls-Royce's most expensive car offers class, the best performance and luxury.

The most expensive car brands to maintain in 2023 include some top luxury vehicles such as BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Bugatti. These vehicles offer some of the best levels of comfort, performance and safety, but keeping them in optimal condition is expensive. These cars cost a lot to acquire and are costly to maintain and repair.

