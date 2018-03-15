Have you ever wanted to attend to a personal matter but could not do so due to work? How do you request permission to be excused from work? You'll be relieved to learn that there is a way to formalize your request to your employer. The best way to present your request is with a letter of permission to be absent from work. Here's how to draft one.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A letter of permission to be absent from work should follow the proper format as a formal letter. A document of this type should use appropriate grammar and punctuation. If you write the letter correctly, your employer is under no obligation to grant your request.

How to write a letter of permission to be absent from work

How do you write a formal letter asking for permission? First, you should write a request to your supervisor to discuss your situation. The request can be in the form of an email and is directed to your HR department or direct supervisor.

After submitting your request, you will be given the go-ahead to draft the letter of absence to your manager.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

So, how do I write a letter of permission to my boss? Here are the steps below:

First, state your reason for needing the absence of leave. Then, you can provide for an alternative or replacement to take your place while you are away. Finally, list the departure date and return date.

Once you have the following data on your hands, you are ready to write your leave letter.

Format for letter of permission to be absent from work

The letter of authorisation follows a standard or traditional form. However, this may vary depending on the policies and procedures at your workplace. An essential factor is to have compelling content in a professional tone. Here is how to format your letter:

Provide your contact information: This is your address and phone number, if necessary.

This is your address and phone number, if necessary. Date: It is the date you are writing the letter.

It is the date you are writing the letter. Recipient’s contact information: This is the recipient's address in your letter.

This is the recipient's address in your letter. Subject: This section allows you to state the purpose of the letter. Ensure it is in a few words, at most eight, underlined, or bolded.

This section allows you to state the purpose of the letter. Ensure it is in a few words, at most eight, underlined, or bolded. Salutation: Use formal salutations like Dear Sir/Madam or recipient’s name

Use formal salutations like Dear Sir/Madam or recipient’s name Body: It includes relevant details about the reasons for writing the letter, the time you want to be absent, and a request to get permission.

It includes relevant details about the reasons for writing the letter, the time you want to be absent, and a request to get permission. Closing: The closing includes things like your signature and your name.

In some cases, you may not need to include all of the details above.

Sample letters of permission to be absent from work

A pen and some writing on paper. Photo: unsplash.com, @aaronburden

Source: UGC

The following is a list of permission letter samples that you can use to persuade your bosses to give you time off. For example, take a look at the language that you must use. In addition, you should focus your letter on your specific reason for being absent from work.

1. Letter of permission to be absent from work to attend a funeral

If you are requesting leave from work to participate in a funeral, the funeral excuse sample letter below will give you an idea of what is expected.

Date…

The Manager…

Institute Name…

Institute Address…

RE: LEAVE APPLICATION FOR ATTENDING A FUNERAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

It is to bring to your notice that my relative/friend passed away recently. Therefore, I request the company to grant me a leave for two days, from (date to date), to attend the burial. I shall join the office on (date).

I shall be very thankful to you for this request.

Yours faithfully,

Name…

Job description

Contact no…

Email…

2. Letter of permission to be absent from work due to a wedding

If you want to attend a wedding that coincides with your work schedule, the sample letter below will help you write one.

Date…

The Manager…

Institute Name…

Institute Address…

RE: LEAVE APPLICATION TO ATTEND A WEDDING

Dear Sir/Madam,

I am requesting a two-day leave of absence from (date to date) to attend a wedding. I will be able to return to work on (specify date).

Please let me know if I can assist in making preparations for my absence.

Yours faithfully,

Name…

Job description

Contact no…

Email…

3. Letter of permission to be absent from work due to an exam

Black woman holding a book and notebook. Photo: @gabby-k

Source: UGC

How do you write a letter of absence when you have an exam? The format is similar to that of the other documents. Here's an example of how to write a leave application for school.

Date…

The Manager…

Institute Name…

Institute Address…

RE: LEAVE APPLICATION FOR ONE DAY

Dear Sir/Madam,

I request you to kindly grant me one day leave from my duty as I have to attend my school exam (mention the date). I would be most humble to you if you accept my request. Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

Name…

Job description

Contact no…

Email…

4. Sample letter for permission to travel

Do you know how to write a permission letter when you want to travel? Your letter should state your reason for travel among other things. Needless to say that your purpose for the trip needs to be reasonable. Here is a sample of a letter requesting permission to travel.

Date…

The Manager…

Institute Name…

Institute Address…

RE: PERMISSION TO BE ABSENT FROM WORK

Dear Sir/Madam,

I am writing to request permission to be absent from work for two weeks from (date to date) to attend an event. I will be away for 14 days and promise to return to work on (specify the date).

In the meantime, I have assigned all my work responsibilities to my assistant, (mention name).

Thank you for your consideration.

Yours faithfully,

Name…

Job description

Contact no…

Email…

5. Sample letter for requesting permission to conduct a research

Are you heading somewhere to conduct research that is beneficial for the company? Here's a sample to help you through.

Date…

The Manager…

Institute Name…

Institute Address…

RE: PERMISSION TO CONDUCT RESEARCH

Dear Sir/Madam,

In partial fulfilment of our laboratory’s policies that require technicians to have a research profile by their second year at the company, I would like to ask for permission to carry out a study on the (state the reason). The course will begin on (specify the start date and end date).

I will much appreciate your permission to conduct the research.

Yours faithfully,

Name…

Job description...

Contact no…

Email…

6. Sample of a detailed permission letter

A blank piece of white paper on an envelope. Photo: unsplash.com, @katemacate

Source: UGC

While some permission letters are brief and concise, others are wordy. However, you shouldn't just make a letter wordy because you wish to write more. Rather, make sure you address all the points that explain why you will be absent from the workplace.

Emma Olivia May 12, 2022

Head of Human Resources

Liam Finances

P.O. BOX 123456,

Accra, Ghana

Esma Diem,

Software Development Assistant

RE: REQUEST TO BE ABSENT FROM WORK

Dear Madam

I am seeking permission to be absent from work from 12 January 2022 to 17 January 2022. The purpose is to collect relevant data from consumers that will aid me in developing a software programme that will make it easy for our customers to interact with our feedback system.

As you are aware, I have been upgrading the company’s software systems regarding the introduction of new products, changes in consumer feedback, and adjustments in employee income levels.

However, it has been impossible to effect the changes in consumer feedback because of a lack of data. Therefore, I have deemed it necessary to collect data on how customers interact with our website and other feedback systems.

I am also requesting your office to grant me several resources and logistics, including transport, mobile phone, pens, and writing materials. The resources will help in ensuring the accuracy of the data collected.

I will appreciate your authorisation to work on this crucial activity.

Sincerely,

Esma Diem

In the above examples, the writer has given the recipient enough time in advance to process the request. That time allows the recipient to determine whether to grant permission based on the reasons stated in the letter.

How do I write a letter of permission to travel?

A letter of permission to travel is a formal request from you to your superiors on your intentions to be absent from work and go on a tour, vacation or attend other issues.

Your supervisor may accept or deny it, especially if you have exhausted your leave days, off days, and other days stipulated on your contract. That makes it challenging to write.

If you want to write a compelling letter of permission from work, understand the following:

As a formal letter, it must include specific information in line with the established workplace procedure and policies.

Maintain a professional tone when writing the letter.

Address it to your superior in a conversational tone.

Present a strong reason for seeking permission to be absent from work.

Follow a business format.

A letter of permission to be absent from work is a request for a leave of absence. Keep it brief and to the point when writing it. Also, use proper grammar and a professional tone to persuade the recipient to grant your request.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on how to write a school leave application. If you work for a company and want to take time off to further your education, you must submit such an application. So don't suffer any longer; instead, learn how to write such a letter.

So, how do you write a school leave application? Learn about all of the requirements and get your application approved quickly.

Source: YEN.com.gh