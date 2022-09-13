Many factors influence the weather, including human intervention, altitude and location. The weather in the United States is no exception, as it is diverse and varies according to the area. It is, therefore, no surprise that some places in the US experience dry weather compared to others. Discover all about the driest state in the US and why it receives the least amount of rain.

Lake Powell as seen on 1 September 2022 near Page, Arizona.

The United States is one of the world's largest countries. As a result of its size, rainfall volume and uniformity vary greatly. While some states receive significantly more rain than others, others are relatively dry, with only a few inches of rain per year.

What is the driest state in the US?

The United States is a diverse country. These areas are vast and vary according to climate. For example, some states receive less precipitation than others. But what factors contribute to the variations? And what are the top 10 driest states in the US? Learn everything there is to know about the regions here.

1. Nevada – 10.2 inches of rain per year

Scenic view of the desert against the sky in Nevada, USA.

What is the driest state to live in? Nevada is among the driest areas in America due to its landlocked location. The humidity is low in the south since there is little water around. As a result, the state has a semi-arid climate with intense heat in the summer season. Due to it is high elevation, the cooling effects of the earth's core take longer to reach Nevada's planes.

According to State Summaries, Nevada's desert climate has seen temperatures climb by over 2.4°F since the turn of the century. Furthermore, the area features mountains protecting it from ocean dampness, reducing the cross breezes common in coastal locations. As a result of the lack of precipitation, Nevada is considered one of the driest states in the US.

2. Utah – 11 inches of rain per year

Cottonwood trees displaying brilliant autumn foliage in Squaw Canyon at dusk, Canyonlands National Park, Utah, USA.

Utah is the second driest state in the US. However, it was previously the third-driest in the US for decades, but due to global warming, it dropped to second-driest in the last three years. The state's climate is dry and humid, with annual precipitation averaging 11 inches and varying from less than 8 to 50 inches, depending on location and elevation.

According to State Summaries, Utah's climate ranges from semi-arid to desert, with scorching summers and freezing winters. Because of the state's numerous mountains, the climate varies according to elevation. In April, the Pacific Ocean's influence causes the most rain.

3. Arizona – 12.6 inches of rain per year

Papago park Phoenix as seen from Camelback Mountain in Arizona, USA.

What is Arizona's average rainfall? According to Arizona State Climate, the area has an arid and semi-arid climate, with annual precipitation ranging from 3 inches in Yuma in the southwest to around 40 in the White Mountains in east-central Arizona.

Because of its vast area and varied elevation, Arizona's climate is not homogeneous and varies significantly within the state. For example, it receives only 12.6 inches of annual rainfall and 0.9 inches of monthly precipitation.

4. Wyoming – 12.68 inches of rain per year

Scenic view of the field against the sky, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming, located in the mountainous region of the United States, is the country's fourth driest, receiving 12.68 inches of precipitation per year. As a result, it also has the fewest people in the country. In addition, it experiences significant temperature extremes due to its location in America's mountainous region.

According to Cool Weather, Wyoming's climate ranges from semi-arid to continental, with more significant temperature swings than the rest of the country. However, Wyoming is a true desert because it receives the most precipitation between late spring and early summer.

5. New Mexico – 13.85 inches of rain per year

Shiprock at Sunrise, New Mexico.

New Mexico has one of the driest climates in the country, with an average annual precipitation of 13.85 inches. Britannica states that the higher mountains receive approximately 40 inches of rain annually, while the lower mountains receive only 8 to 10 inches.

New Mexico's hot weather has long been one of its most appealing characteristics, particularly for retirees and those seeking treatment for respiratory and other ailments.

6. Montana – 15.2 inches of rain per year

Plants growing on a field against the sky in Montana.

Montana is America's sixth driest state, with an annual rainfall of 15.2 inches. Montana is prone to droughts due to its location and high temperatures. However, the climate varies significantly across the state due to topography, geology, and elevation differences.

According to Big Sky Fishing, Montana receives 15.2 inches of rain per year on average, with significant differences between the west and east due to rain shadow zones created by steep mountain ranges.

7. Colorado – 17 inches of rain per year

Landscape with scenic view in Colorado, USA.

According to The Denver Post, Colorado frequently receives 15 to 20 inches of rain annually, with an average of about 17" due to variations in the state's weather pattern. In Colorado, precipitation takes several forms, including rain, snow, and hail, and the volume varies seasonally, annually, and by region.

The average annual rainfall in the state is about 17 inches. However, this average varies significantly across the area due to various geographical factors.

8. North Dakota – 17 inches of rain per year

Badlands panorama at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

North Dakota's temperature variations are typical of a continental climate. However, due to its central location in North America, the area experiences freezing winters and scorching summers.

According to Cool Weather, North Dakota is one of the driest states in the country, receiving only 17 inches of rain per year. Precipitation and humidity levels vary from moist east to semi-arid west. Rain and moisture fall from east to west as a result, with the east receiving more rain than the west. The state's weather system differs by region, with annual average rainfall ranging from 14 to 22 inches.

9. Idaho – 18 inches of rain per year

Hiking path at Craters of the Moon national monument in Idaho.

What is the average precipitation in Idaho? On average, Idaho receives 18 inches of rain per year. In addition, the state averages 47 inches of snow per year. According to Cool Weather, Grand View in southwestern Idaho has the lowest annual average precipitation of 7.11 inches. Burke, northern Idaho, has the highest average yearly rainfall of 48.87 inches, but it is not the wettest location.

10. South Dakota – 19.1 inches of rain per year

Vast Wilderness in western South Dakota, USA.

According to State Summaries, South Dakota is among the driest areas in the US, with an average rainfall of 19 inches. The state's annual average precipitation ranges from approximately 16 inches in the northwest to about 28 inches in the southeast.

The state is in the Northern Great Plains, with humid east and semi-arid west borders. South Dakota experiences extremely high temperatures due to its location in the interior of the North American continent, far from the cooling influences of the oceans.

What are the top 3 driest states?

The top driest states in the USA are Nevada (10.2 inches), Utah (11 inches) and Arizona (12.6 inches).

What is the driest place in the eastern US?

According to Wikiwand, Upper Tract is among the driest place in the eastern US. The location, east of the Mississippi River, receives a dry climate due to the mountain Spruce Knob that casts an isolated rain shadow to the west.

What are the top 5 driest states in the US?

The top five driest states include:

Nevada – 10.2 inches of rain per year

Utah – 11 inches of rain per year

Arizona – 12.6 inches of rain per year

Wyoming – 12.68 inches of rain per year

New Mexico – 13.85 inches of rain per year

What city in the US gets the least rain?

According to Fox News, Yuma, a city in southwestern Arizona, receives less than 3 inches of rain each year. Guinness World Records rates the city as the "Sunniest City on Earth." Yuma has sunshine and warm weather at least 91% of the year, making it a year-round travel destination.

The driest states in the US comprise locations that experience the least rainfall when compared to other locations. These locations' climates vary and are affected by factors such as latitude, altitude, and relief. If you want to visit the United States, the information on the driest states will provide you with the best information on where to stay.

