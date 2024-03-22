Top 25 Genghis Khan quotes that will inspire and motivate you

Genghis Khan was best known as the ruler and unifier of the Mongolian empire. He is a controversial figure known for being generous and loyal to his followers but ruthless towards his enemies. Genghis Khan's quotes reflect his philosophies on war, love, life and adversaries.

Genghis Khan, also known as Chinggis Khan, was the founder and first khan of the Mongol Empire. He ruled the empire for 21 years, from 1206 until he died in 1227. Modern Mongolians recognise him as the founding father of their nation. Genghis Khan's quotes showcase his ideologies on combat, love, and life.

Genghis Khan quotes

Genghis Khan's sayings are inspiring and motivational. They cover various topics, including war, victory, death and leadership, reflecting the ruler's philosophies and the challenges of conquering and governing.

Famous Genghis Khan quotes

I'm not too fond of luxury. I exercise moderation. It will be easy to forget your vision and purpose once you have fine clothes, fast horses, and beautiful women.

If you're afraid – don't do it; if you're doing it – don't be frightened!

An action committed in anger is an action doomed to failure.

Attack with aggression, but always have a plan of retreat.

Make up your camps far apart, and you rule your kingdom.

A leader can only be happy once his people are happy.

Even when a friend does something you do not like, he continues to be your friend.

The strength of a wall is neither greater nor less than the courage of the men who defend it.

Let there be between us a firm treaty of friendship, amity, and peace, and let traders and caravans on both sides come and go.

When it was wet, we bore the wet together; when it was cold, we bore the cold together.

Genghis Khan quotes about life

Aside from war, the famous Mongol leader was also a renowned philosopher and strategist. Genghis Khan's quotes about life offer insights into the leader's perspective on life and nature.

Those who can't stop drinking may get drunk three times a month. If he does it more often, he is guilty. Getting drunk twice a month is better; once is more praiseworthy. But not to drink at all – what could be better than this? But where could such a being be found? But if one would see it, it would be worthy of all honour.

Every man has his use, even if only to gather dried cow dung in the Gobi for fuel.

If you insult the mother who gave you your life from her heart, if you cause her love for you to freeze up, even if you apologise to her later, the damage is done.

Perhaps my children will live in stone houses and walled towns – Not I.

Genghis Khan's quotes on enemies

Genghis Khan's quotes about enemies reflect his relentless pursuit of victory and dominance. These inspiring quotes also showcase the leader's fierce nature as a strategist.

As long as your brothers support and assist one another, your enemies can never gain victory over you.

How can one withdraw? Even if we die, let us challenge their boasts. Eternal Heaven, you be the judge!

Heaven grew weary of the excessive pride and luxury of China. I am from the Barbaric North. I wear the same clothing and eat the same food as the cowherds and horse herders. We make the same sacrifices, and we share our riches. As a newborn child, I look upon the nation and care for my soldiers like brothers.

Forbidden, under the death penalty, to pillage the enemy before the general commanding gives permission, but after this permission, the soldier must have the same opportunity as the officer and must be allowed to keep what he has carried off, provided he has paid his share to the receiver for the emperor.

I wish to die at home. Let not my end disarm you, and on no account weep for me, lest the enemy know of my death.

Those who were adept and brave fellows, I have made military commanders. Those who were quick and agile, I have made herders of horses. I gave a small whip and sent those not adeptly to be shepherds.

Genghis Khan quotes on blood and bone

The Mongol legendary ruler was a formidable adversary, and all who faced it knew well what awaited them. Genghis Khan's quotes about war, blood and bone reveal the ruler's unyielding spirit.

Conquering the world on horseback is easy; dismounting and governing is hard.

All who surrender will be spared; whoever does not surrender but opposes with struggle and dissension shall be annihilated.

Not even a mighty warrior can break a frail arrow if multiplied and supported by its fellows. As long as your brothers support and help one another, your enemies can never gain victory over you. But if you fall away from each other, your enemy can break you like frail arrows, one at a time.

The greatest happiness is to defeat your enemies, chase them before you, rob them of their wealth, see those dear to them bathed in tears, and clasp their wives and daughters to your bosom.

The pleasure and joy of man lie in treading down the rebel and conquering the enemy, tearing him up by the root, and taking from him all that he has.

What was Genghis Khan's famous quote?

One of Genghis Khan's most famous quotes was his last words to his sons:

I have conquered a great empire, but my life was too short to conquer the world. That I leave to you.

What did Genghis Khan call his empire?

Genghis Khan's empire, founded in 1206 on the steppe of central Asia, was called the Mongol Empire. Per National Geographic, the Mongol empire was the world's most extensive contiguous realm, covering 23 million square kilometres (9 million square miles).

What did Genghis Khan speak?

According to Foreign Lingo, Genghis Khan spoke the Mongolian form language known as Middle Mongol. The language was a Mongolic koiné originating from Genghis Khan's home region of Northeastern Mongolia.

Who said I am the punishment of God?

Genghis Khan is credited with saying;

I am the punishment of God. If you had not committed great sins, God would not have sent a punishment like me upon you.

Genghis Khan's quotes are inspiring and motivational. They are sentiments from the Mongols' most iconic ruler, Genghis Khan. His quotes cover topics like war, love, life and enemies.

