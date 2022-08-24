60+ never force a relationship quotes that will help you to move on

Relationships can be difficult to maintain at times, especially if there has been a disagreement. You may want to rekindle your relationship, but your significant other may not. When faced with such a situation, it is sometimes best to let it go and focus on the future. However, if you are having difficulty transitioning, these "never force a relationship quotes" should help you.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnae-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

"Never force a relationship quotes" are intended to provide motivation or solace to couples experiencing difficulties in their relationship. These quotes are ideal for relationships that have ended, but one party has been unable to let go of their significant other.

60+ never force a relationship quotes

There are things like love in life that you cannot force. Sometimes it is ideal to forget and focus on your future. But if you find it hard not to let go, these quotes on not forcing relationships might give you solace.

A forced love will never last, never beg to be loved. Never beg for attention.

Energy rests upon love and comes as it will. There's no forcing it.

Faith is like love: it does not let itself be forced.

Go where you're wanted. Love should never be propelled.

I can't force you to love me, but know that I will always be here waiting for you.

I love when conversation and energies flow—not forced, not coerced, just present.

If you have to beg someone to be in your life, they don't belong there.

It's impossible to get the relationship you need from someone who's not ready to give it to you.

Love can't be forced into existence. It won't come because you want it to happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Photo: pixabay.com, @seareeds (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Love does not obey the mind and turns to hate when forced.

Love doesn't mean you start forcing yourself. If you ever feel forced, it's not love. Walk away.

Love is a feeling, not a decision. Love can't be forced. It just happens.

Love is not forcing the person to do this or that. Love means giving freedom to a person.

Love is unique. You can't force it, and you can't avoid it.

Never chase love, affection, or attention. If another person doesn't give it freely, it isn't worth having.

Never force anything. Give it your best shot, and then let it be. If it's meant to be, it will be.

The only people I want in my life are the ones who truly want me in theirs.

The people can be compelled to fear but not to love.

True love comes naturally. It's never forced.

You can't force them to love or want you, but you'll make them realise what they lost someday.

You will never have to force anything that's truly meant to be.

Quotes about forcing someone to do something

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You will agree that being forced to do something you do not want su*ks. Nobody likes it, and making a loved one do so is not a great idea. So if you want to get a message across to somebody who is forcing you to be in a relationship, then dedicate these don't force love quotes below.

Forcing someone to do anything isn't a good idea. When you do, you're only driving that person away from you – and it's making things worse.

I have a supportive family, which is wonderful, but I'm not forcing everyone to watch my weekly work.

I was in love. It was not an emotion that could be willed away when it became too arduous to bear. On the contrary, it clung tightly with the tenacity of a stubborn clam, forcing its victim to face the pain.

Avoid that romantic trap: saying more than you feel, forcing yourself to feel more than you've said!

The tragedy is the driver of innovation. It forces a man to move on and overcome the bonds which hold us back through the ever-present fear.

Forcing yourself to see the world through love's gaze can be healthy. Love is an attitude to life. It can save us.

What can I say: I'm a writer - I enjoy forcing pain and suffering on my characters!

Leadership excellence means accepting yourself as a leader, not forcing yourself upon those you lead. Outside of formal authority, it takes trust for people to accept your leadership. Proven consistent leadership choices and results will earn you invaluable points of trust.

I always considered myself part of a family, sharing and leading but not forcing people to do anything.

Why are philosophers intent on forcing others to believe things? Is that a nice way to behave towards someone?

Energy rests upon love and comes as it will. There's no forcing it.

I'm not interested in forcing my music on people, and that's what the whole music industry nowadays is based on.

If you've had your fair share of unrequited loves, fake friendships, and toxic relationships, you know exactly what "never force anyone to talk to you" means.

Never chase a person that doesn't know your worth because the moment you catch him, you will always feel you were never good enough.

If it comes, let it come. If it stays, let it stay. If it goes, let it go.

Happiness doesn't have to be chased. It merely has to be chosen.

Don't force anyone to talk about their feelings or tell you something. Just give them their space and time; if they want to tell, they will tell you on their own.

You can't force someone to keep their word, communicate, or realise something special is in front of them.

In life, don't force anyone to talk to you. And don't neglect anyone who always wants to talk to you.

Don't force someone to talk with you quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @alexandre-saraiva-carniato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you just broke up and wished to get a message across to your ex, these "never force someone to love you quotes" are ideal for you. You will get your message across; hopefully, they will not bother you again.

Don't force someone to make time for you.

Nothing will keep them away if someone wants you, but if they don't want you, nothing will make them stay.

Observe the butterfly's behaviour, and chase no one, for they will only elude you.

Every woman that finally figured out her worth has picked up her suitcases of pride and boarded a flight to freedom, which landed in the valley of change.

If you don't feel like talking to the crowd, something is wrong, and if you force yourself to talk to them, things will happen, and to that extent, things aren't choreographed.

You have to accept the fact that some people are never going to be for you. So treat them respectfully, but you don't need their approval to fulfil your destiny.

You have to validate yourself first, and then you will receive the much-deserved healing validation from the rest of the world.

The superior man seeks in himself what the small man seeks in others.

Don't force people to love, chat, or talk with you. It's a sign to know who is the right person for you. The right person always finds a way to connect with you.

If you want to talk to me, then that's cool. If you don't want to talk to me, I won't force anyone to talk to me. So I'm cool either way.

Don't force someone to talk to you. If someone wants to talk to you, they will.

Don't force anyone to talk to you. How do you feel when someone does that to you? Why would you want to do that to someone else (or think it would work)?

You can't force someone to keep their word, communicate, or realise something special is in front of them.

You can't force raging water to be calm. You must leave it alone and let it return to its natural flow. Emotions are the same way.

You will never gain anyone's approval by begging for it. On the contrary, respect follows when you stand confident in your worth.

In life, don't force anyone to talk to you. And don't neglect anyone who always wants to talk to you.

Don't force pieces that don't fit. Have a, whatever happens, happens mindset instead.

Only when they need you, quotes

Photo: pixabay.com, @sasint (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes you meet people who seek your assistance only when in need. But, when things are going well, you hardly hear from them. So, what do you dedicate to someone like this? "Only when they need you quotes" is a good start.

A special friend is hard to find, hard to lose, and impossible to forget.

Be careful who you trust; the devil was once an angel.

Betrayal is universal for people with no principle. Therefore, I pray no one goes through what I went through.

Count yourself lucky if your friends come through for you all the time.

Don't be the friend that does not know how to give back. Help whenever you can.

Friends who always want to receive but rarely give are not the best.

I learnt early in life that it's not about who is real to your face; it's about what they do when you need their help.

I want my friends to know that assuming is the root of all disappointments.

It su*ks when you love unconditionally, only to learn that those who mattered most don't value your love.

One of the hardest life lessons is letting go. So I've released a lot of fake friends.

Sometimes we create our heartbreaks through expectations in bogus friendships.

"Never force a relationship quotes" are ideal when under pressure from a friend or spouse who wants to rekindle the relationship. These messages emphasise the importance of letting go and moving on. Furthermore, they emphasise the importance of cherishing genuine friendship and doing everything possible to keep it alive.

Yen.com.gh recently shared an article about 130+ romantic thinking of you messages for him. Sending your partner romantic messages is an easy way to spice things up. You may need to change how you express your love to your man from time to time, and writing a romantic message for him is one way to do so.

"Thinking of you messages" delves into the various ways to share love texts without sounding cliche. If your man's love language is words of affirmation, you should look into this list. These words will make him feel valued and special.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh