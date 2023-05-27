Who is your favourite heroine? Whichever it is, none resonates with many more than St. Joan of Arc. She was a woman from a peasant family in northern France that rose to become a military leader in the Hundred Years War. Unfortunately, the enemy captured Joan and executed her. During her trial, she remained brave and resilient. Learn St. Joan of Arc's quotes from her trial and tribulations.

St. Joan of Arc was a devout peasant girl in mediaeval France who believed God had chosen her to lead France to victory in its long-running war with England. Joan persuaded Crown Prince Charles of Valois to let her lead a French army to the besieged city of Orleans, where they won a stunning victory. She was ultimately captured by the English, put on trial and executed. During her trial, she made many impactful quotes that still resonate with many people today.

Inspirational St. Joan of Arc's quotes

Joan of Arc's story is that of passion, resilience and belief. During her trial, her captors questioned Joan, and her answers reflected her belief and personality. Here are some inspirational Joan of Arc's quotes to get you going.

All I have done is by Our Lord's command. I have done nothing in the world but by the order of God.

And that which God hath made me do, hath commanded or shall command, I will not fail to do for any man alive.

As to that passage in my answer, you remind me, 'All that I did, I did by the counsel of Our Lord,' it should be concluded thus: 'All that I did well.

In all, everybody must serve God first.

I believe firmly what my voices have told me, that I shall be saved. I believe it as firmly as if I were already there.

I do not know if I am in mortal sin, and, if it please God, I will never so be; I do not believe I have done its works; nor, please God, have I ever done or ever will do deeds which charge my soul!

I have a good Master that is God; it is to Him I look in everything and to none other.

I never said that Jesus had failed me.

I rely upon God, my Creator, for everything. I love Him with all my heart.

I would rather die than revoke what God has made me do.

If I am not, may God place me there; if I am, may God keep me. I should be the saddest in all the world if I knew that I was not in the grace of God.

My words and deeds are all in God's Hands: I wait upon Him.

Take care of what you are doing; God sent me.

The poor folk came to me readily because I never did them unkindly; on the contrary, I loved to help them.

Without the grace of God, I should not know how to do anything.

The angels are as perfect in form as they are in spirit.

I would rather sit and sew beside my poor mother, for this is not my condition. But I must go, and I must do this thing because my Lord will have it so. Instead now than tomorrow, and tomorrow than the day after!

Everything I have said or done is in the hands of God. I commit myself to Him! I certify that I would do or say nothing against the Christian faith.

I know that Jesus Christ and the Church are just one thing, and we shouldn't complicate the matter.

Since God had commanded it, I needed to do it. Since God commanded it, even if I had a hundred fathers and mothers, even if I had been a King's daughter, I would have gone nevertheless.

I saw them with my bodily eyes as clearly as I see you. And when they departed, I used to weep and wish they would take me with them.

The Passion of Joan of Arc’s quotes

The Passion of Joan of Arc is a French silent movie based on the actual record of the trial of Joan of Arc. The 1928 film summarises Joan's time as a captive of England, depicting her trial and execution. Critics praised the movie for its storyline. Below are The Passion of Joan of Arc's quotes according to IMDb.

Dear God, I accept my death gladly but do not let me suffer too long. Will I be with You tonight in Paradise?

I don't know if God loves or hates the English, but I do know that the English will all be chased from France - except those that die here!

I have never wronged anyone.

I love and honour God with all my heart.

I swear to tell the whole truth, nothing but the truth.

In France, I am called Joan; in my village, I am called Jeanneton.

To save France - it's why I was born.

When the mission God has entrusted me is over, I will again dress as a woman.

You claim that the Devil sends me. It's not true. To make me suffer, the Devil sent you, and you, and you.

Joan of Arc's accomplishments

Joan of Arc accomplished a lot in her struggle trying to liberate France. She became a heroine, and her role played a significant role in the Hundred Years' War between France and England. Below are some of Joan's accomplishments.

She helped lift the siege of Orleans in 1429, which was a turning point in the war.

She was credited with the victory of the Battle of Patay, fought on 18 June 1429 during the Hundred Years' War.

She helped create the French national identity with her heroism and courage, with her legacy inspiring the French people for years to come.

St. Joan of Arc's quotes from her trial and tribulations are iconic phrases and statements from the heroine during her prosecution. St. Joan of Arc was led the French army to several victories during the Hundred Years' War. She was ultimately captured, prosecuted and executed.

