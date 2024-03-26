50 best Vincent van Gogh quotes about the beauty of art and life

Vincent Willem van Gogh was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter. He was active from 1881 to 1890, creating approximately 2100 artworks. His most notable paintings include Starry Night, Sunflowers, Irises and The Potato Eaters. Vincent Van Gogh's quotes showcase the artist's personality and philosophies.

Vincent Van Gogh's quotes are iconic and inspiring. They provide insight into the mind of a genius, narrating his personal story and artistic evolution. Some quotes are from his letters, while others are sentiments he shared during his lifetime.

Best Vincent van Gogh quotes

Van Gogh's quotes cover topics like life, art, work and love, encapsulating his life's troubles and success. His painting career was short, but his impact was huge, leaving a legacy and revolutionising art and styling.

Vincent van Gogh's famous quotes

Vincent van Gogh's quotes are deep and raw, focusing on themes like passion, dreams and perseverance. Like his paintings, Van Gogh's beautiful quotes will inspire many future generations.

What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything?

I would rather die of passion than of boredom.

Great things do not happen by impulse but by a series of small things.

I put my heart and soul into my work and lost my mind.

Be aware of the stars and infinity on high. Then life seems almost enchanted after all.

The fishermen know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible, but they have never found these dangers sufficient reason for remaining ashore.

I am myself, caring relatively little whether people approve or disapprove.

Your profession is not what brings home your weekly paycheck; it is what you're put here on earth to do, with such passion and intensity that it becomes spiritual in calling.

Doing little things well is a step toward doing big things better.

Do not quench your inspiration and imagination; do not become the servant of your model.

Painting is a faith that imposes the duty to disregard public opinion.

Conscience is a man's compass, and though the needle sometimes deviates, one often perceives irregularities in directing one's course by it. One must still try to follow its direction.

It is a pity that, as one gradually gains experience, one loses one's youth.

Vincent van Gogh quotes about art

Van Gogh's quotes on art reflect his unique perspective on creativity and the artistic process. These poetic quotes convey his deep passion for art and its transformative power, showcasing Van Gogh's inner world and emotional state.

If you hear a voice within you, say you cannot paint, then by all means, paint, and you'll silence that voice.

Art is to console those whose lives have broken.

I dream of my painting, and I paint my dream.

I long so much to make beautiful things. But beautiful things require effort, disappointment, and perseverance.

As practice makes perfect, I cannot but make progress; each drawing one makes, each study one paints, is a step forward.

I want to touch people with my art. I want them to say, "he feels deeply; he feels tenderly".

Paintings have a life that derives from the painter's soul.

Drawing is the root of everything; the time spent on that is all profit.

Art is but an imitation of nature.

As long as autumn lasts, I will not have enough hands, canvas, and colours to paint the beautiful things I see.

It is only too valid that a lot of artists have a mental illness – it's a life which, to put it mildly, makes one an outsider. I'm all right when I completely immerse myself in work, but I'll always remain half-crazy.

Many painters are afraid of the blank canvas, but the blank canvas is scared of the truly passionate painter who dares-and who has once broken the spell of 'you can't.

The night is much more alive and coloured than the day.

I want to paint men and women with something of the eternal, which the halo used to symbolise.

Vincent van Gogh quotes about love

What are the best love quotes from Van Gogh? They are phrases from the artist reflecting his love for nature, beauty and relationships. These love quotes showcase his understanding of the emotion, offering a unique outlook of the artist.

The heart of man is very much like the sea; it has its storms and tides, and in its depths, it has its pearls too.

If you fall in love with someone, it's because of them. If you end up hating someone, it's because of you.

There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.

I always think the best way to know God is to love many things.

Keep your love of nature, for that is the proper way to understand art more and more.

The more I think about it, the more I realise there is nothing more artistic than to love others.

Love is eternal; the aspect may change, but the essence may not.

Van Gogh quotes about life

Van Gogh's quotes on life encapsulate his unique perspective on existence. His life quotes provide insight into the purpose of life, the nature of suffering, and the pursuit of passion.

Success is sometimes the outcome of a whole string of failures.

If I am worth anything later, I am worth something now. Wheat is wheat, even if people initially think it is grass.

Close friends are indeed life's treasures. Sometimes, they know us better than we know ourselves. With gentle honesty, they are there to guide and support us, to share our laughter and our tears. Their presence reminds us that we are never really alone.

Despite everything, I shall rise again: I will take up my pencil, which I have forsaken in my great discouragement, and I will go on with my drawing.

There may be a great fire in our hearts, yet no one ever comes to warm himself at it, and the passers-by see only a wisp of smoke.

Remember that the little emotions are the great captains of our lives, and we obey them without realising it.

Don't lose heart if it's challenging at times; everything will come out all right, and nobody can, in the beginning, do as he wishes.

I cannot help thinking that the best way of knowing God is to love many things. Love this friend, this person, this thing, whatever you like, and you will be on the right road to understanding Him better.

I have walked the earth for thirty years and want to leave some souvenirs out of gratitude.

One must work and dare if one wants to live.

For me, believing in God is to feel that there is a God, not a dead one or a stuffed one, who, with irresistible force, urges us towards more loving.

For my part, I know that genius, intelligence, and the soul are interconnected.

I hope to do as well as my father, as long as it is as a man and not as a painter.

What am I in the eyes of most people? A nonentity, an eccentric, or an unpleasant person – somebody with no social position.

Van Gogh quotes about sunflowers

Van Gogh's quotes about sunflowers reflect his deep admiration and connection with the yellow flower and nature. His words convey his passion for sunflowers and how they influenced his art.

The sunflower is mine, in a way.

I am working with the enthusiasm of a man from Marseilles eating bouillabaisse, which shouldn't surprise you because I am busy painting giant sunflowers.

What is Van Gogh's quote on philosophy?

One of his most well-known quotes on philosophy is:

Normality is a paved road that is comfortable to walk on, but no flowers grow.

What is Van Gogh's most famous quote?

Though subjective, his most famous quote is:

It is good to love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is well done.

What is Van Gogh's best bio?

The most highly rated Van Gogh bios are Van Gogh: The Life by Steven Naifeh (4.17), Van Gogh: The Complete Paintings (4.14) by Rainer Metzger and Ingo F. Walther, and The Letters of Vincent van Gogh (4.09) by Vincent van Gogh.

Above are the best Van Gogh quotes on the beauty of art and life. They reflect the life and times of the renowned Dutch post-impressionist artist.

