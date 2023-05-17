50 of the best Kanye quotes that stand out from the influential rapper

If you love music, you might have come across Kanye "Ye" West's songs. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from the United States. But apart from his career, Kanye is known for his outspoken nature and controversial statements. Here are some notable Kanye quotes that stand out from the influential rapper.

Kanye's quotes have been praised by many but criticised and ridiculed in the same measure. However, his statements have contributed to his image. So are his bold statements part of his persona and marketing strategy? Or are they genuine expressions of his creativity and genius?

Best Kanye West inspirational quotes

Kanye West's quotes provide an insight into the themes and messages of his music. They also show how the star sees himself as an artist and a public figure. Here is a list of the best Kanye quotes from some of his controversial to some of his hilarious statements.

I refuse to accept other people's ideas of happiness for me. As if there's a "one size fits all" standard for happiness.

If you have the opportunity to play this game called life, you have to appreciate every moment. A lot of people don't appreciate their moment until it's passed.

People always say that you can't please everybody. I think that's a cop-out. Why not attempt it? 'Cause think of all the people you will please if you try.

If I were to do fine art, my goal would have been to become Picasso or greater. That always sounds so funny to people, comparing yourself to someone in the past that has done so much, and in your life, you're not even allowed to think that you can do as much. That's a mentality that suppresses humanity.

I feel that I'm very blessed. But with great blessings come great responsibility.

I approach creativity like a sport; I react like a jock if I have a drawing. We're all creatives here; we're all born artists.

I'm not comfortable with comfort. I'm only comfortable when I'm in a place where I'm constantly learning and growing.

If someone is good in one field, can they not be accepted or given the slightest opportunity to express and be creative in other fields?

For me to say I wasn't a genius, I'd just be lying to you and myself.

Having a Rolex or a Benz does not represent your success because there's always something more expensive. Success is being able to do things for others, the people around you, and yourself.

Beauty has been stolen from the people and sold back to them as luxury.

Keep your nose in the sky, your heart to God, and your face to the rising sun.

Know your worth! People always act like they're doing more for you than you do for them.

Everything that I sonically make is a painting.

Being fresh is more important than having money.

I would say my determination is way higher than my smartness.

I was never really good at anything except for the ability to learn.

Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win…. I guess we'll never know.

I will go down as the voice of this decade's generation. And I will be the loudest voice.

Kanye West quotes from songs

If you are a fan of Kanye's music, you can agree that he is among the best lyricists that rap has ever had. His songs tackle various subjects, from fashion to politics and society. Here are some of Kanye West's lyrics quotes.

And I was almost famous; now everybody loves Kanye. I'm almost Raymond.

Somebody ordered pancakes I just sip the sizzurp. That right there could drive a sane man berserk. Not to worry, Mr. H-to-the-Izzo′s back to wizzerk.

I'mma play this Vandross, you gon' take your pants off. I'mma play this Gladys Knight, me and you gon' get right.

Reach for the stars, so if you fall, you land on a cloud.

Roc-a-fella chain, yeah that's my rapper style Rosary piece, yeah that's my Catholic style Red and white One's, yeah that's my Kapp.

She got a light skinned friend look like Michael Jackson got a dark skinned friend look like Michael Jackson I played 'Ready for the World

If you admire somebody, you should go 'head and tell 'em. People never get the flowers while they can still smell 'em.

Told 'em I finished school and I started my own business they say "Oh you graduated?" No, I decided I was finished chasing y'all dreams and what you've got planned.

We'll buy many clothes when we don't need 'em. Things we buy to cover up what's inside.

What's scary to me is Henny makes girls look like Halle Berry to me. So excuse me miss, I forgot your name.

Short funny Kanye quotes

Kanye is well known for his bold statements. The rapper has said some hilarious things throughout his career. From having a go at the media to ridiculing politicians, funny Kanye West quotes are sarcastic and bold. Here are the most amusing and best Kanye lines.

The same people that tried to blackball me forgot about two things: my black balls.

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed.

My greatest pain in life is that I'll never be able to see myself perform live.

I always misspell genius. SMH! The irony!

I need a room full of mirrors to be surrounded by winners.

Sometimes I get emotional over fonts.

I don't even listen to rap. My apartment is too nice to listen to rap in.

Ninjas are cool, but I don't know any personally.

I don't care about what people think because people don't think.

My apologies, are you into astrology. Cause I'm tryin' to make it to Uranus.

One of my biggest Achilles heels has been my ego. And if I, Kanye West can remove my ego, I think there's hope for everyone.

They say good things come to those who wait, so I'ma be at least about an hour late.

I am so credible, influential, and relevant that I will change things.

I feel like I'm too busy writing history to read it.

Fur pillows are hard actually to sleep on.

Just imagine if I woke up one day and I was whack. What would I do then?

Oh my God, I'm one of the greatest rappers in the world.

I'm the closest that hip-hop is getting to God. In some situations, I'm like a ghetto Pope.

I'm going to be the Tupac of clothing.

50 is Eminem's favourite rapper. I'm my favourite rapper.

Kanye's quotes are essential to his legacy, shaping his image as a daring and divisive figure in the music industry. These quotes reflect his struggles and beliefs, such as his mental health battle and purported political ambitions. They can shed light on the themes and messages of his music and how he sees himself as an artist and a public figure.

