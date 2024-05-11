Meet the main Aggretsuko characters: Roles and personality explained

Aggretsuko is a popular Japanese animated comedy television series. The show aired in Japan from 2016 to 2018 and worldwide on Netflix from 2018 to 2023. Its creative storyline about a young red panda stuck in a dead-end job has made it a fan favourite. Learn more about the main Aggretsuko characters, roles, and personalities.

Aggretsuko characters feature anthropomorphic animals with human traits who live and work in 21st-century Japan. The series showcases a unique take on office life and adulting through the lives of various animal characters.

Main Aggretsuko characters

Aggretsuko's main characters include Retsuko, Kabae, Washimi, Gori, Haida, Fenneko, Ton, Tsubone, Tsunoda and Komiya. These animated characters appear in all the seasons, playing various roles around the show's protagonist, Retsuko.

Learn more about the main Aggretsuko animal characters, roles, and personalities below and what makes them unique.

Retsuko

Personality type: ISFJ

ISFJ Gender: Female

Female Animal character: Red panda

Red panda Voiced by: Kaolip, Rarecho (metal vocals) (Japanese); Erica Mendez, Jamison Boaz (metal vocals) (English)

Retsuko is the show's protagonist and one of the top Aggretsuko female characters. She is detail-oriented, responsible, loyal, hardworking, introverted and has social anxiety. Her character traits fit the ISFJ (introverted, observant, feeling and judging) personality type.

Fenneko

Personality type: INTP

INTP Gender: Female

Female Animal character: Fennec fox

Fennec fox Voiced by: Rina Inoue (Japanese); Katelyn Gault (English)

Fenneko is a co-worker and close friend of Retsuko at the office. She is highly perceptive, upbeat, supportive, insightful, observant and analytical. Fenneko can deduce anyone's mental state by observing their habits and deviations from their usual patterns. Her personality fits the INTP (introverted, intuitive, thinking, and perceiving) personality type.

Director Ton

Personality type: ESTJ

ESTJ Gender: Male

Male Animal character: Domestic pig

Domestic pig Voiced by: Souta Arai (Japanese); Josh Petersdorf (English)

Ton is the head of the accounting department and Retsuko's direct supervisor. He is a notorious chauvinist who terrorises his employees and likes to pick on Retsuko, giving her a hard time through sexism or overwork while he heads to play golf.

However, he surprised viewers after giving Retsuko heartfelt advice once. Director Ton is extraverted and thoughtful.

Jiro Haida

Personality type: ISFP

ISFP Gender: Male

Male Animal character: Spotted hyena

Spotted hyena Voiced by: Shingo Kato (Japanese); Ben Diskin (English)

Aggretsuko's Jiro Haida is a mild-mannered 27-year-old. He is Retsuko's co-worker, and he is in love with her. However, he uses a roundabout approach to confess his feelings to her. Haida is a loyal, passionate, and somewhat shy character that has similarities with the ISFP (introverted, sensing, feeling, and perceiving) personality type.

Director Gori

Personality type: ESFP

ESFP Gender: Female

Female Animal character: Western lowland gorilla

Western lowland gorilla Voiced by: Maki Tsuruta (Japanese); G. K. Bowes (English)

Director Gori is a 40-year-old gorilla marketing director at Retsuko's company. She has a severe nature at work but is highly excitable and interested in bonding with Retsuko. Gori is also a romantic and has high hopes of getting married to the one someday.

Director Gori's character fits the ESFP (extraverted, sensing, feeling, and perceiving) personality trait.

Ms Washimi

Personality type: ENTJ

ENTJ Gender: Female

Female Animal character: Secretary bird

Secretary bird Voiced by: Komegumi Koiwasaki (Japanese); Tara Platt (English)

Ms Washimi is Aggretsuko's secretary bird. She is the secretary to the company's CEO and has a strong will, confidence, and wise and responsible character. Ms Washimi is also very level-headed but occasionally loses her composure when the topic of marriage arises. Her character fits the ENTJ (extraverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging) personality traits.

Tsunoda

Personality type: ESFJ

ESFJ Gender: Female

Female Animal character: Gazelle

Gazelle Voiced by: Rina Inoue (Japanese); G. K. Bowes (English)

Tsunoda, Retsuko's co-worker, frequently ingratiates herself to Director Ton to lighten her workload and remain in his good books. She also irks most co-workers due to her shameless approach to office politics and social media stardom. Tsunoda is also highly self-aware and can easily discern the emotional and mental states of those around her.

Komiya

Personality type: ISTJ

ISTJ Gender: Male

Male Animal character: Meerkat

Meerkat Voiced by: Sota Arai (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

Komiya plays the role of Director Ton's right-hand subordinate. He also likes ingratiating himself, but unlike Komiya, he does so in admiration of Director Ton. Komiya's personality features a strong desire to please others, even at the expense of his well-being. His character fits the ISTJ personality type that is common among people-pleasers.

Tsubone

Personality type: ENTP

ENTP Gender: Female

Female Animal character: Komodo dragon

Komodo dragon Voiced by: Maki Tsuruta (Japanese); Debra Cardona (English)

Tsubone is an office worker and the second antagonist for Season 1. She makes Retsuko's work life a living hell by constantly piling her work on her. Tsubone is also sexist and treats her female co-workers poorly. Her character fits the ENTP (Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting) personality type due to her tendency to think outside the box.

Kabae

Personality type: ESFJ

ESFJ Gender: Female

Female Animal character: Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus Voiced by: Yuki Takahashi (Japanese); Misty Lee (English)

Kabae is a middle-aged hippo who is also Retsuko's chatty co-worker. She is also a mother of three children. Kabae is very bubbly and loves to spread rumours and talk about her family. Her character fits the ESFJ personality type as she is energised by time with others.

What are the Aggretsuko characters' ages?

According to Endless Awesome, here are Aggretsuko's main characters' ages.

Retsuko: 25 years old

Fenneko: 25 years old

Ton: 40 years old

Haida: 25 years old

Director Gori: 40 years old

Ms Washimi: 30 years old

Kabae: 20 years old

Tsubone: 45 years old

Komiya: 20 years old

Tadano: 27 years old

Are Retsuko and Haida married?

According to Movie Web, Retsuko and Haida remained married by the end of Season 5.

What kind of animal is Haida?

According to Aggretsuko Wiki, Haida's appearance resembles a spotted hyena. In addition, his name is a play on the Japanese pronunciation of "hyena".

Who has a crush on Aggretsuko?

Haida has had a crush on Retsuko or Aggretsuko since Season 1. He sits next to her in the office and is too shy to tell Retsuko that he has a crush on her and often blushes when talking to her.

Who is Retsuko's ex-boyfriend?

Retsuko has two ex-boyfriends. They include Resasuke, a 25-year-old sales office worker whom she dated in Season 1 and Tadano, a tech entrepreneur and the CEO of Freeride Inc. in Season 2.

Who is the cat in Aggretsuko?

Manumaru is among the top Aggretsuko cat characters. He is tall and muscular, complemented by yellow eyes and light fawn fur. His face is adorned with a white muzzle, circular brown markings on his forehead, and white stripes gracing his cheeks

The Aggretsuko characters have made the animal-inspired show interesting to watch. They are loved for their diverse personality traits and how they portray their roles.

