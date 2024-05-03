COP Kofi Bokaye celebrated his 61st birthday party in a grand style

The private party was held in his new plush mansion in Accra

The event was graced by Osei Kwame Despite and members of the East Legon Executive Men's Club, among a host of other influential people

Commissioner of Police (Rtd) Kofi Boakye has held a private party inside his new plush mansion in Accra to mark his 61st birthday amid an impressive display of ceremonial grandeur.

Kofi Boakye's birthday falls on April 5; however, he decided to celebrate it on Wednesday, May 1, this year.

The event attracted the creme de la creme in every facet of the Ghanaian socio-economic sphere.

Some of the notable personalities spotted at the party were Osei Kwame Despite, founder of the Despite Group of Companies (DGC); Dr Ofori Sarpong, Group Chairman of DGC; Sammy Kuffuor, former international footballer; and Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman, the CEO of Taabea Company Limited

Others included Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister for Land and Natural Resources; Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC; Kwaku Manu, a Kumawood actor; Dr Randy Abbey, a broadcaster and some members of the East Legon Executive Men's Club.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, highlife musical genius Kwabena Kwabena, aided by the Police band, treated the guests to some melodies, attracting the celebrant to hit the stage to exhibit his dancing prowess.

"Commander One," as Kofi Boakye is affectionately called, retired from the Ghana Police Service on his 60th birthday in 2023 after many years of policing at the highest level.

Mr Boakye, who is also a lawyer, will be remembered for his significant contribution to the fight against crime in Ghana.

Ghanaians react to the video of Kofi Boakye's birthday party

Some Ghanaians reacted to videos of Kofi Boakye's birthday party, which were shared on YouTube by +Plus1 TV.

@franklingardner3227 said:

"He is the a smart guy he joins that east legon group there is connections there because Police money cant make him rich."

@samuelsakyi9988 also said:

"When the Legends meet everything is classical."

@thomassankara2857 commented:

"It is obvious that Ghana has been sacrificed for the betterment of a few individuals."

@asiamaampadu-badu7087 also commented:

"For yr info. He was a part- time lecturer in addition to Policing."

@khenstone had this to say:

"Successful man."

