The video of the children of the late JJ Rawlings showing off their dance moves is trending

This happened during the birthday dinner hosted by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Many people who reacted to the video were delighted to see the children of JJ Rawlings having a nice time

The children of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings stole the spotlight during the dinner party hosted by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The event, hosted on May 6, 2024, was to celebrate Otumfuo as he turns 74 years old.

Rawlings show off nice dance moves Photo credit:@thepalaceview/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment Rawlings' adult children, namely Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi, danced to some highlife tunes.

Just like Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawling, her daughters, Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, and Amina, did not disappoint, as they exhibited some sassy dance moves in sync with the tune.

Kimanthi Rawlings initially acted coy as he sat and enjoyed drinks with other men at the dinner party.

He, however, joined in on the fun and proved to his sisters that he was a good dancer.

The 1-minute video had raked in over 7000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared their opinions

Mhame Sarpong reacted:

Ghana ankasa we are siblings ooo from one mother na politics is our problem

flawless skincaregh

Dear God if not Kimathi give me Kimathi look alike pls

user7467051641030 added:

My beautiful Ashanti Royals

@officialsisBaby added:

young papa J is really handsome. his lookalike

kingnoble commented:

Wow the Rawlings family big up to you all

Kojo Lordbless reacted;

The most luxurious birthday ever in our land so far proud to be Asante

Adepa Hemaa Broni reacted:

A family so beautifully groomed

Ofeibea reacted:

A president will definitely come from this family so beautiful

Otumfuo commends Ga Mante

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has thanked the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, as he marks his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene and occupant of the Golden Stool.

The Asantehene did this during his birthday thanksgiving service at St.Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral,

He singled out the Ga Mantse for praise over the massive support shown him over the past few days of the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh