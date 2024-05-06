Ghanaian musician Sister Derby has been celebrated on X by her alma mater after her sterling performance at Medikal's O2 Indigo Concert

The mouthpiece of the institution, Voice of KNUST, flaunted photos of the "African Mermaid" and shared some remarks about her

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the post, which has since gone viral

One of Ghana's prestigious universities, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has taken to social media to celebrate one of its alumni, Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, who is also a renowned Ghanaian musician.

The praise comes after the Ghanaian talent, popularly known as Sister Derby stunned the world with her electrifying performance at the O2 Indigo Concert hosted by Ghanaian musician Medikal.

In a post made on X(formerly Twitter), the mouthpiece of the institution, @Voice of KNUST shared photos of Sister Derby and some beautiful remarks about the young woman.

"Meet Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, a 39-year-old KNUST alumnus (class of 2007), television presenter, and renowned Ghanaian musician popularly known by her stage name “Sister Derby.”

"In 2022, she was honored by the Department of Publishing Studies, KNUST as an Alumni during the "Time with the Masters" programme," the post said.

Netizens react

Social media has been buzzing with comments after the Voice of KNUST made the post. Here are some reactions:

@Christopher. Avaala wrote:

"Eerr!. Class of 2007.....She grow ooo"

@form_tera74593 wrote:

"She will have some beautiful children if she decides to have them."

@Sampson Brako

"This be where you people draw the line, oh come on."

Medikal and Sister Derby perform their hit song Too Risky at his Indigo O2 Concert

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian model and musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Sister Derby or Deborah Vanessa, was among the surprise acts at Medikal's Indigo O2 concert in London.

The ex-lover thrilled the audience with their electrifying performance as they performed their hit song Too Risky.

Sister Derby looked exquisite in a green cutout dress, showing off some skin while slaying in a long, straight hairstyle.

