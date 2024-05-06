Global site navigation

KNUST Mouthpiece Celebrates Sis Derby After Performance At MDK's O2 Concert: "She's An Alumnus"
People

KNUST Mouthpiece Celebrates Sis Derby After Performance At MDK's O2 Concert: "She's An Alumnus"

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
  • Ghanaian musician Sister Derby has been celebrated on X by her alma mater after her sterling performance at Medikal's O2 Indigo Concert
  • The mouthpiece of the institution, Voice of KNUST, flaunted photos of the "African Mermaid" and shared some remarks about her
  • Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the post, which has since gone viral

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

One of Ghana's prestigious universities, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has taken to social media to celebrate one of its alumni, Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, who is also a renowned Ghanaian musician.

The praise comes after the Ghanaian talent, popularly known as Sister Derby stunned the world with her electrifying performance at the O2 Indigo Concert hosted by Ghanaian musician Medikal.

KNUST mouthpiece celebrates Sis Derby after performance at MDK's O2 Concert
Photos of Sister Derby Source: Voice of KNUST
Source: Twitter

In a post made on X(formerly Twitter), the mouthpiece of the institution, @Voice of KNUST shared photos of Sister Derby and some beautiful remarks about the young woman.

Read also

Jennifer Lomotey fumes as she's denied free entry to Medikal's O2 Indigo Concert: "I promoted the show"

"Meet Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, a 39-year-old KNUST alumnus (class of 2007), television presenter, and renowned Ghanaian musician popularly known by her stage name “Sister Derby.”

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

"In 2022, she was honored by the Department of Publishing Studies, KNUST as an Alumni during the "Time with the Masters" programme," the post said.

See post below:

Netizens react

Social media has been buzzing with comments after the Voice of KNUST made the post. Here are some reactions:

@Christopher. Avaala wrote:

"Eerr!. Class of 2007.....She grow ooo"

@form_tera74593 wrote:

"She will have some beautiful children if she decides to have them."

@Sampson Brako

"This be where you people draw the line, oh come on."

Medikal and Sister Derby perform their hit song Too Risky at his Indigo O2 Concert

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian model and musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Sister Derby or Deborah Vanessa, was among the surprise acts at Medikal's Indigo O2 concert in London.

Read also

Medikal speaks about his surprise performance with Sister Derby at his Indigo O2 concert on live TV

The ex-lover thrilled the audience with their electrifying performance as they performed their hit song Too Risky.

Sister Derby looked exquisite in a green cutout dress, showing off some skin while slaying in a long, straight hairstyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel