The 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz has reached its one-eighth stage, where winners from each contest qualify for the quarter-final

One of the quarter-final contests between Adisadel College, Prempeh College and Mfantsipim School has been described as the final before the final

Some social media users who shared their thoughts on the pairing chose which of the three schools they thought would win

Three male category 'A' schools will face each other on Thursday, October 30, 2025, in the quarter finals of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The three schools are Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School and Prempeh College. Two of the three schools, Adisadel College and Mfantsipim, are located in Cape Coast, Central Region, while Prempeh is located in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Adisadel College booked a seat at the quarter final after beating St. Hubert Seminary SHS and Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS. The zebra boys, as they are called, scored 82 points against the 24 points scored by the other two schools. Their marks is the highest so far in the competition this year.

Meanwhile, Prempeh College scored 62 points against Suhum SHTS, which scored 37 points and Benkum SHS, which got 13 points, to move on to the quarter-final stage.

Mfantsipim School contested against Anglican SHS, Kumasi and Sogakope SHS. At the end of the contest, Mfantsipim School scored 53 points, followed by Anglican SHS, Kumasi, with 37 points and Sogakope SHS with 24 points.

In their various contests, Mfantsipim School and Prempeh College scored 10 out of 10 for the problem of the day, while Adisadel scored 8 out of 10. However, the Adisadel boys answered all the riddles in their contest.

This quarter-final contest is tipped to be one of the toughest as all three schools have won the trophy in the past, with Mfantsipim School being the winner in 2024.

Reactions to NSMQ quarter-final clash

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the quarter-final clash. Read them below:

@GeorgeAnagli said:

"Adisadel vs Prempeh vs Mfantsipim. A contest to watch. Ego be roff 😂."

@bhadext wrote:

"Quarter-final 3! 💚🫵🏾 Adisadel College vs Prempeh College vs Mfantsipim School. We are Prempeh !💚💚🫵🏾Straight win!"

JasperZiggle said:

"Confirmed NSMQ quarter-final 3, Adisadel College vs Prempeh College vs Mfantsipim School. 9 total NSMQ trophies in one contest this Thursday."

@Jux_Larry wrote:

"The NSMQ serving us a Final contest at this stage is wild. Prempeh vs Mfantsipim vs Adisadel College. Winner likely to meet Presec in the Semis 😅."

@ChingamPhoto said:

"Adisadel College is back 🙂."

