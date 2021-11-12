Ghana Immigration Service has warned the public especially applicants into the service to be wary of fraudsters

The GIS said persons who have already started the recruitment process should ignore text messages directing them to report for training

Applicants who took the aptitude tests and passed will soon be announced to proceed to the next stage of the process

Accra - The Ghana Immigration Service is has underscored the need for the public especially applicants into the service to be wary of fraudsters.

According to the service, these scammers claim to offer protocol recruitments and defraud people for huge sums of money.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the GIS' official Twitter handle, the Immigration Service said persons who have already started the recruitment process should ignore text messages directing them to report to the Immigration Service Academy for training.

The service said it is yet to publish the final list of persons who have successfully passed the aptitude test stage and are scheduled for the next stage of the enlistment process.

Prospective recruits and officer cadets have been advised to be on the lookout if they are qualified for the next stage.

No middlemen involved in Immigration recruitment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the immigration service in its publication for recruitment said, no middlemen or individuals could help anyone join the service.

It added that anyone who presents himself or herself as such must be reported to the police for immediate arrest and prosecution.

The notice also stated that all applicants will be given an equal opportunity to be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

GNFS recruitment does not involve protocol

Still, on service recruitment, the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Alhaji Nuhu Gibril has debunked assertions that a protocol list has already been compiled to be enlisted.

According to him, the only system at play were the ones outlined by the officials supervising the procedures.

“There is no protocol. The system is there, the requirement is there, the people have applied. They are going through the second stage... the process is going on and that is the process we are following,” he said.

His comments come after applicants into the service stated that the officers already have compiled their lists of recruits and cadets.

Source: Yen.com.gh