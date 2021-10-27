The Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), says there is no protocol in the recruitment process

According to him, applicants will go through the second stage of the process appropriately

He further added that the officials overseeing the process are only going by the rules

The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Alhaji Nuhu Gibril has debunked assertions that a protocol list has already been compiled to be enlisted.

According to him, the only system at play were the ones outlined by the officials supervising the procedures.

“There is no protocol. The system is there, the requirement is there, the people have applied. They are going through the second stage... the process is going on and that is the process we are following,” he said.

Photo of Fire Service recruits passing out

Source: Facebook

His comments come after applicants into the service stated that the officers already have compiled their lists of recruits and cadets.

The unemployment situation in the country has left many youth no choice but to try enlisting into the security services.

Just like has been happening over the years, hundreds of young job-seeking Ghanaians reported to their designated centres to proceed with the second stage of the recruitment process.

Financial clearance given to recruit personnel

The government has given financial clearance for the interior, education, and national security ministries to recruit personnel. In total, 11,840 personnel will be recruited into the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service to augment the staffing strength.

In a letter dated June 21, 2021, the Finance Minister indicated the effective date for the recruitment starts from August 1, 2021, and that the clearance would expire on December 31, 2021.

Per the clearance, the Ghana Police Service would recruit 5,000 while the Immigration, Prisons, and Fire services each would engage 2,000 personnel to augment their workforces.

No middlemen in Immigration recruitment

Still, on recruitment, the Ghana Immigration Service has said, no middlemen or individuals can help anyone join the service.

It added that anyone who presents himself or herself as such must be reported to the police for immediate arrest and prosecution.

The notice also stated that all applicants will be given an equal opportunity to be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

