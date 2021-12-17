Include Health officers in the planning of your programs - GHS to event planners

The Ghana Health Service has called on all event planners to include health officers while planning

The Ghana Health Service has called on all event planners to include health officers in the planning stages of most of their programs.

This directive according to the GHS is in a bid to prevent the fourth wave of the coronavirus from hitting the country during the festivities.

According to a report filed by Cititnewsroom, the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye explained that this is to ensure that there’s strict compliance with the safety protocols.

He added that the capacity for all events that will be planned should not exceed 25% of the capacity the venue can take.

Dr. Aboagye said the number has been reduced to the least quarter because a study has proven that indoor events are where the highest spread is recorded.

“The capacity for indoor events must not go beyond 25% of the existing capacity of that facility to ensure social distancing. We all know the indoor area is where the spread is highest.”

“We have also made our teams ready that all those organising events should invite the team to come and assist them in the setting to make sure it is safe, and all other COVID-19 protocols should be observed.”

Only fully vaccinated Ghanaians will be permitted to fly in and out of Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Health Service has put some structures in place at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA), due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the GHS all those traveling outside the country after December 12, 2021, must have been fully vaccinated with a vaccination card as proof.

The GHS said only those who have taken any one of the approved vaccines by the Food and Drugs Authority.

The traveler should have either taken the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Moderna, or the Sputnik V vaccines.

No vaccination card, no enjoyment in December

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has stated that vaccination cards will confirm access into event venues come December.

According to him, people without Covid -19 vaccination will not be allowed entry into the places they might have bought tickets for.

In a report filed by StarrNews.com, Okraku Mantey said the government has outlined requirements and guidelines to control and avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the December festivities.

