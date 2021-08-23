The Ghana Immigration Service will from Friday, August 27, begin recruitment

Interested applicants are expected to purchase forms worth GHc 100 from GCB branches nationwide

Applicants are advised not to indulge in the services of middlemen with the nope of getting recruited into the service

The Ghana Immigration Service has announced that it would be from Friday, August 27, to begin offer employment opportunities to qualified Ghanaians.

This will be done by purchasing a voucher from any branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), gain access to an E-form, which will be filled online and submitted through the same process.

The voucher which goes for GHc 100 will begin selling on Friday, August 27, 2021, and will end on September 15, 2021, at 5 pm.

Filling of the forms online will also be done between the same dates.

The available employment opportunities categories are General duty recruits, tradesman recruits, graduates for general duties, and graduate professionals.

The application process will be originated online so no physical submission of application forms shall be accepted.

Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: Original

The immigration service in its publication said, no middlemen or individuals can help anyone join the service.

It added that anyone who presents himself/herself as such must be reported to the police for immediate arrest and prosecution.

The notice also stated that all applicants will be given an equal opportunity to be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

Financial clearance given to recruit personnel

The government has given financial clearance for the interior, education, and national security ministries to recruit personnel.

In total, 11,840 personnel will be recruited into the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service to augment the staffing strength.

In a letter dated June 21, 2021, the Finance Minister indicated the effective date for the recruitment starts from August 1, 2021, and that the clearance would expire on December 31, 2021.

Per the clearance, the Ghana Police Service would recruit 5,000 while the Immigration, Prisons, and Fire services each would engage 2,000 personnel to augment their workforces.

