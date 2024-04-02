Tiger Eye P.I. has distanced itself from accusations of bribery levelled against it by Kwesi Nyantakyi

According to Kwesi Nyantakyi, Anas Aremeyaw Anas had demanded $150,000 from him to kill the Number 12 documentary, however, he failed to raise the money

Tiger Eye says not only is the accusation preposterous, it is inconceivable that they will engage in the same corrupt act they seek to expose

Tiger Eye P.I. has denounced accusations made by the former boss of the Ghana Football Association that a lawyer representing investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, solicited a bribe from him to kill the Number 12 documentary.

According to Kwesi Nyantakyi, ahead of the premiering of the Number 12 documentary, which focused on corrupt practices in African football, a lawyer allegedly representing Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Kwame Gyan, had reached out to him to pay a sum of $150,000 to bury the documentary.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas says he has not asked Nyantakyi for any bribe

In a tell-it-all on Onua TV, the Ejisu New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate hopeful said he had only managed to raise $100,000, which was presented to the lawyer.

However, the documentary was eventually shown because he could not raise the remaining money.

Kwesi Nayantakyi said following the release of the documentary, which ended his football career.

He went back for his money from the lawyer, who paid it back in installments.

Tiger Eye says it has no involvement in bribe incident

However, Tiger Eye P.I. denies the accusation.

It stated that it is dedicated to exposing and confronting corrupt individuals and corruption. Thus, it is unthinkable that it would send a lawyer to solicit a bribe from a corrupt person to hide his corrupt actions.

It added that it has never sought the services of Kwame Gyan or any other lawyer to solicit a bribe from Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The company stated emphatically that they only use the services of CromwellGray LLP based in Cantonments, Accra, for all legal matters; hence, the incident is alien to them.

“Tiger Eye P.I. unequivocally asserts that any purported criminal arrangement between Mr Nyantakyi and any alleged lawyer remains solely between Mr Nyantakyi and the purported recipient. Tiger Eye P.I. firmly denies any involvement or knowledge of such activities,” it said.

Tiger Eye P.I. has urged Nyantakyi to seek legal redress against the said lawyer, as well as lodge a petition with the General Legal Council to investigate the matter, if his claims have any substance.

Tiger Eye, meanwhile, has assured Ghanaians of their commitment to exposing crime and graft in Ghana and beyond.

Anas directed to remove mask in court

YEN.com.gh has reported that a high court has ruled that Anas Aremeyaw Anas should remove his famous mask in-camera for former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to see his identity.

The court is hearing the criminal case brought against Nyantakyi following the Number 12 documentary.

The court says since Anas is the principal witness in the case, it will only be fair for Nyantakyi, the person accused, to see the face of the person testifying against him

