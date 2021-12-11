The Ghana Police Service recruitment process has reached the next stage since the process began months ago

The Ghana Police Service has announced successful applicants for its recruitment service will start their medical examination and interviews.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Police Administration said it will start inviting successful applicants beginning today, Monday, December 13, 2021, to begin their medical examination.

Starting from Wednesday, December 15, 2021, successful police applicants from the medicals will go for an interview.

Photo of applicants at a recruitment centre Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

Dominic Obeng encouraged the Ghana Police Service to adequately resource recruiting staff to minimise inconveniences to candidates.

This Twitter user said the police portal is still not working

Isaac said he hoped text messages will be sent out to successful applicants to proceed to the next stage

