NR: 7 students suspected to be BECE candidates die after boat capsized in Saboba

Seven people believed to be candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have reportedly died after carrying them capsized.

According to a report filed by 3nes.com.gh, the boat which capsized was crossing the Malkpal River at Saboba in the Northern Region.

Information from the police in Saboba indicates that the victims were returning from their head teacher’s farm when the incident happened.

The deceased were among some 10 students crossing from Dutuin after helping their headteacher work on his farmland.

The seven bodies have since been retrieved and will be deposited at the Yendi Government Hospital.

Police in Soboba have since commenced investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the remaining three persons are yet to be found.

More soon...

Source: Yen Ghana