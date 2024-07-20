A Ghana para-cycling team purportedly has absconded to other Schengen states after arriving in Norway

A document from the National Security Authority noted that one person linked to the team had been arrested

The document also noted that the team's coach died at the Oslo University Hospital after he collapsed on April 28

A para-cycling team purportedly representing Ghana has absconded to other Schengen states after arriving in Oslo, Norway, earlier this year to prepare for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon.

The 11-member team did not register for the competition slated for late April in Norway.

The National Paralympic Committee has disassociated itself from the team. Source: GHANA Cycling Federation GCF

TV3 News cited a document from the National Security Authority noting that Nana Antwi, a team member, was earlier apprehended and detained in late April by Norwegian security officials after attempting to depart for Sweden.

The document also noted that George Gyamfi Gyasi, the team coach, died at the Oslo University Hospital and subsequently died on May 17, 2024. He collapsed on April 28, leading to his hospitalisation.

The Norwegian embassy in Accra has issued alerts to other Schengen and West Diplomatic Missions in Accra to help repatriate the other team members.

Ghana's Black Challenge secures World Cup slot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Challenge is set to represent Africa at the upcoming Amputee World Cup in Panama.

The Black Challenge defeated Morocco 2-1 to win a second consecutive AAFCON title at the tournament in Egypt.

Former president and National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama donated $10,000 to the Black Challenge after their victory.

