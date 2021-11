A woman based in England has shaken the world after giving birth to a healthy baby boy while in a coma

Sophie Byrne was hospitalised due to Covid-19 as she was pregnant, she was placed in a coma to minimise health risks

Her baby boy was delivered while Sophie was unconscious and has been certified as healthy with many praising the birth as a miracle

A 28-year-old mother, Sophie Byrne, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has miraculously delivered a baby while in a coma.

WalesOnline has it that the woman gave birth to her baby as she fought for her life against the raging pandemic. Sophie had no idea that her son, Joseph, was born as she was on a ventilator.

The mother of two kids, William and Amelia, spent more than two months on a ventilator while she was pregnant.

According to the publication, the woman was taken care of by a team of doctors from Liverpool Women’s Hospital. She said:

"Staff at the Royal informed my family that I might not survive the delivery because I was so weak. They allowed Joseph's dad to come in and see me but not my parents due to the risk of Covid."

It’s also reported that the boy was delivered 11 weeks before time and he is healthy. In more on the same story, The Echo reported that the woman is from Dovecot and that the staff initially told her that she might not survive the delivery.

Sophie headed to Facebook to share the article by The Echo and there are positive reactions to the viral post.

Charlotte Shannon said:

“Crying again! Inspiration! Let’s have the best Christmas.”

Mandy Convery said:

“Truly an inspiration Sophie you and baby Joseph xxx.”

Rachael Crosbie said:

“You have done amazing.”

Demmi Morris said:

“You’ve done Amazing Sophie so brave.”

Josephine Huxley said:

“You are Amazing Sophie. Love & Best Wishes to You and All the Family.”

