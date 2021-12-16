Dampare again! - Lady recounts how 'angel' IGP saved her dying father's life

A lady has recounted how the IGP Dampare gave her dad a second chance at life

According to her, the police chief assisted her to successfully meander through traffic to take her dad to the hospital

She recounted the story to Citi TV's Caleb Kudah and said she did not even know it was the IGP until she was told

A young lady has shared an encounter he had with the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare which ended up saving the life of her ailing father.

According to a post made by Citi TV's Caleb Kudah and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the journalist narrated how a female friend of hers met the IGP in traffic on the Spintex Road.

The post made by the journalist indicated that the lady was in a rush to take her dad whose health was deteriorating quickly to the hospital.

However, the heavy traffic on the Spintex Road was posing as a stumbling block and fearing for her dad's life, she did the unthinkable - driving in the middle of the road.

She was making headway until she was stopped by the police who questioned her actions.

Out of panic and frustration, she indicated that she was taking her dad to the hospital and wanted to beat the heavy traffic.

Seeing that things were not too well with the lady's dad, she indicated that a police dispatch was made to lead her car to pave way for her.

She added that she arrived at the hospital safely amid police escort and managed to save her dad's life.

According to the story, IGP Dampare also followed to the hospital to ensure that everything went smoothly and also advised her to call the ambulance next time instead of taing things into her own hands.

Excerpts of the post on Facebook read:

"‘Caleb, Dampare saved my father’s life o, my friend ‘claimed’.

Mental note: ei so right now IGP turn doctor too? Dampare di asem be ba o!

I had called to check on the state of her father. And ‘Caleb, Dampare saved my father’s life o’ was the first response when I asked ‘how is he?’.

‘Why,is the IGP your dad’s friend?’ No, he is not. So how did you meet him and how did he save your dad’s life? The account goes as follows.

Her father’s otherwise stable medical situation was fast deteriorating. He had become stiff - couldn't talk nor walk with a flavour of diarrhea. Panicking, she did the unthinkable.

The traffic on the Spintex road was mad! So she drove in the middle of the road - jittery! Any delay, she feared would be denial of her dad’s life. That is if he had any chance at life.

But she was stopped in her tracks! Someone in the company of police men asked her what was wrong. She tried to signal her interrogator that she had an emergency..."

Source: Yen.com.gh